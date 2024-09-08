NC State Football: Dave Doeren Gives 'Bottom Line' to Blowout Defeat
In a lopsided contest at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night, No. 24-ranked NC State suffered a crushing 51-10 defeat at the hands of No. 14 Tennessee. The Wolfpack managed just 143 total yards. The Volunteers totaled 460.
NC State quarterback Grayson McCall finished with only 104 yards through the air and threw a costly pick-six interception late in the second quarter, while freshman CJ Bailey made his debut in the fourth quarter. KC Concepcion led the Wolfpack receiving corps with five catches for 53 yards. Hollywood Smothers was the team's top rusher with only 25 yards.
A defensive highlight came from Aydan White's 87-yard interception return for a score in the third quarter. By that point, though, a comeback felt farfetched.
Tennessee dominated every facet of the game.
Here's what 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren said in his opening statement to the media afterward:
"It was definitely not what I expected to see from our team. And so, you know, as the head coach of a team that didn't play well, I didn't coach well enough, obviously.
"We had a really good week of practice. But we needed to play complementary football in this football game, which means we possess the ball, we score points.
"I thought our opening drive was great — seven-minute drive, eight-minute drive, whatever it was — and we didn't get points.
"And then, you turn the football over, which we did three times, and one of them was a touchdown. You don't rush the football well. You don't control the line of scrimmage. You don't stop people on third-and-long. It's hard to win. Bottom line.
"And so, give credit to Tennessee. They played a good football game. They were very physical.
"But we weren't good enough tonight."
The Wolfpack will now prepare to host Louisiana Tech at noon ET Saturday.