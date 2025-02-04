Four-Star RB Pits NC State Football Against Duke in Final List
Owensboro High School (Ky.) running back Evan Hampton received an NC State football offer back in early December. The 6-foot, 210-pounder, a composite four-star prospect, was in Raleigh to check out the program on an unofficial tour last week. And a few days later, he welcomed Wolfpack running backs coach Todd Goebbel for an in-home visit.
ALSO READ: NC State Adds Another Promising to 2025 Recruiting Class
Now, the coveted athlete has Dave Doeren & Co. in his top seven.
Hampton, stacking up at No. 298 overall and No. 26 among running backs as the top-ranked Kentucky talent on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, revealed his finalists on Monday night. Counting NC State, he's still considering two North Carolina ACC schools, as he included Manny Diaz's Duke Blue Devils.
The others in the mix are Indiana, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Louisville, and West Virginia.
As a junior last season for an Owensboro squad that finished 8-4 overall and undefeated in conference play, Evan Hampton earned loads of accolades by turning in 1,609 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.
NC State football currently boasts three early pledges in the 2026 arena: Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, and the latest addition to the No. 38-ranked collection, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie.
ALSO READ: NC State Lands Official Visit From 300-Pound Gem Noah Clark
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball recruiting news.