All Wolfpack

Four-Star RB Pits NC State Football Against Duke in Final List

The premier 2026 prep in Kentucky is fresh off an NC State football visit and now has the Wolfpack in his top seven.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren versus Duke
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren versus Duke / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Owensboro High School (Ky.) running back Evan Hampton received an NC State football offer back in early December. The 6-foot, 210-pounder, a composite four-star prospect, was in Raleigh to check out the program on an unofficial tour last week. And a few days later, he welcomed Wolfpack running backs coach Todd Goebbel for an in-home visit.

ALSO READ: NC State Adds Another Promising to 2025 Recruiting Class

Now, the coveted athlete has Dave Doeren & Co. in his top seven.

Hampton, stacking up at No. 298 overall and No. 26 among running backs as the top-ranked Kentucky talent on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, revealed his finalists on Monday night. Counting NC State, he's still considering two North Carolina ACC schools, as he included Manny Diaz's Duke Blue Devils.

The others in the mix are Indiana, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Louisville, and West Virginia.

As a junior last season for an Owensboro squad that finished 8-4 overall and undefeated in conference play, Evan Hampton earned loads of accolades by turning in 1,609 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

NC State football currently boasts three early pledges in the 2026 arena: Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, and the latest addition to the No. 38-ranked collection, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie.

ALSO READ: NC State Lands Official Visit From 300-Pound Gem Noah Clark

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football