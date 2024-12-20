NC State Football Secures In-State Transfer Talent
The number of outbound NC State football transfers still stands at a dozen. But as of late Friday afternoon, 12th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have added a third prize to their incoming collection from the portal.
Elon tight end Cody Hardy is the latest. Judging by the following announcement post, the 21-year-old "Carolina Boy Born and Raised" saw the draw of staying close to home and suiting up for the Wolfpack as too overpowering to deny in the end:
Hardy, a 6-foot-5, 271-pound junior who advertised his NC State football offer on Sunday night and will arrive in Raleigh with one year of eligibility remaining, visited the program earlier this week. The former unrated prep out of Parkwood High School in Monroe, N.C., pledged allegiance to the Pack over Houston, Mississippi State, Illinois, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, and Auburn.
This season, Hardy played 437 snaps across 11 games for the 6-6 Elon Phoenix, reeling in six catches for 36 yards and one score. As a sophomore in 2023, the versatile big man recorded four receptions for 27 yards.
NC State football's other two transfer commits thus far are former Utah State offensive tackle Teague Andersen and North Carolina A&T offensive guard/center Brock Stukes.
Plus, the Wolfpack is set to welcome at least 19 signees from the 2025 recruiting trail.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.