UNC Suddenly Vying for Outbound NC State Football Star KC Concepcion

A potential showdown between NC State football and the ex-Wolfpack standout playing for the Tar Heels no longer seems farfetched.

Matt Giles

NC State football wide receiver KC Concepcion versus UNC
NC State football wide receiver KC Concepcion versus UNC / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Just over a week ago, two-year NC State football wide receiver and 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year KC Concepcion announced a top six in his new recruitment: Alabama, Colorado, Texas A&M, Florida State, South Carolina, and Miami.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9, has already visited Miami, Alabama, and Colorado. And he's currently checking out Texas A&M.

Evidently, though, NC State's nearby archival, now in the form of UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts, is suddenly lurking in the KC Concepcion sweepstakes.

Per a report from On3's Pete Nakos on Friday, the 20-year-old's camp heard from the six-time Super Bowl champion leader and the program's recently hired general manager, Michael Lombardi, on Thursday night.

In fact, Pete Nakos went as far as to note that the Tar Heels "have entered Concepcion's recruitment in a big way." Plus, the coveted talent is now eyeing a trip to Chapel Hill for a visit with Belichick and the Tar Heels soon after the dead periods end on New Year's Day.

KC Concepcion, a former three-star prep from Charlotte, N.C., would have the luxury of remaining in his home state should he ultimately decide to join the other side of the rivalry. Moreover, he'd already be somewhat familiar with his surroundings.

Of course, he boasts a 2-0 record against the Tar Heels. That includes his last outing as a member of the NC State football program in the Wolfpack's 35-30 road win in Kenan Stadium on Nov. 30, the finale of UNC's Mack Brown era.

Matt Giles
