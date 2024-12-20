All Wolfpack

Another Offensive Lineman to Know in NC State Football Portal Pursuits

It appears the NC State football coaches are still prioritizing transfer prospects of the 300-pound variety.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Broderick Roman, graduate transfer offensive lineman with two years of eligibility remaining due to multiple injuries hampering his Eastern Michigan career, announced an offer from the linemen-seeking NC State football program on Thursday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Elite FCS Linebacker Attracts NC State Attention

His social media post revealing the Wolfpack offer popped up less than 24 hours after the 6-foot-3, 302-pounder formally entered the transfer portal. Roman has reported two other new suitors thus far in the Stanford Cardinal and Old Dominion Monarchs.

There's no doubt where Roman specializes on the line. That's at center, the only position he has ever really played.

"I've just fallen in love with the position — what it asks of me and how difficult it can be at times," the former unrated prep from Lansing, Mich., said back in August prior to logging a career-high nine appearances and starts for the 5-7 Eastern Michigan Eagles.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have already added two offensive linemen via the portal. In fact, former North Carolina A&T offensive guard/center Brock Stukes and Utah State offensive tackle Teague Andersen are the Wolfpack's only two confirmed transfer commitments in the cycle.

Meanwhile, 12 members of the 2024 NC State roster have entered the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 9, including a pair of offensive tackles in Sean Hill and Obadiah Obasuyi.

ALSO READ: NC State Earns Big Transfer Wins on Consecutive Days

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football