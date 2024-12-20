Another Offensive Lineman to Know in NC State Football Portal Pursuits
Broderick Roman, graduate transfer offensive lineman with two years of eligibility remaining due to multiple injuries hampering his Eastern Michigan career, announced an offer from the linemen-seeking NC State football program on Thursday afternoon.
His social media post revealing the Wolfpack offer popped up less than 24 hours after the 6-foot-3, 302-pounder formally entered the transfer portal. Roman has reported two other new suitors thus far in the Stanford Cardinal and Old Dominion Monarchs.
There's no doubt where Roman specializes on the line. That's at center, the only position he has ever really played.
"I've just fallen in love with the position — what it asks of me and how difficult it can be at times," the former unrated prep from Lansing, Mich., said back in August prior to logging a career-high nine appearances and starts for the 5-7 Eastern Michigan Eagles.
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have already added two offensive linemen via the portal. In fact, former North Carolina A&T offensive guard/center Brock Stukes and Utah State offensive tackle Teague Andersen are the Wolfpack's only two confirmed transfer commitments in the cycle.
Meanwhile, 12 members of the 2024 NC State roster have entered the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 9, including a pair of offensive tackles in Sean Hill and Obadiah Obasuyi.
