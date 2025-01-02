NC State Football Senior Set to Return for Another Season
NC State football defensive lineman Chazz Wallace has already spent five years in college. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-2, 317-pounder has plans for one more.
On Thursday morning, Wallace revealed via the following post on social media that he has decided not to declare for the NFL Draft this go-round. And considering he has neither entered the transfer portal nor changed his bio information or profile picture, it looks as though he's set on remaining in Raleigh for his final college campaign.
Wallace, a former three-star prep out of The Avalon School (Md.) in the 2020 recruiting cycle, spent three seasons at Old Dominion, where he redshirted as a freshman before playing 13 games for the Monarchs in a 2021 season that didn't count against anyone's eligibility.
In 2023, he transferred to Colorado, where he saw action in 10 outings, recorded 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and emerged as a starter across the Buffaloes' last four contests.
As a second-time transfer this year, Chazz Wallace committed to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff in May. He was a three-star prospect in the portal, ranking No. 148 among defensive linemen.
However, as a third-stringer for the 2024 Wolfpack, he played only four games, finishing the year with four tackles, including one for a loss.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.