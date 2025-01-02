All Wolfpack

NC State Football Senior Set to Return for Another Season

The 2025 NC State football roster will include second-year Wolfpack defensive lineman Chazz Wallace.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State football defensive lineman Chazz Wallace has already spent five years in college. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-2, 317-pounder has plans for one more.

ALSO READ: Ex-Wolfpack Tight End Announces Transfer Landing Spot

On Thursday morning, Wallace revealed via the following post on social media that he has decided not to declare for the NFL Draft this go-round. And considering he has neither entered the transfer portal nor changed his bio information or profile picture, it looks as though he's set on remaining in Raleigh for his final college campaign.

Wallace, a former three-star prep out of The Avalon School (Md.) in the 2020 recruiting cycle, spent three seasons at Old Dominion, where he redshirted as a freshman before playing 13 games for the Monarchs in a 2021 season that didn't count against anyone's eligibility.

In 2023, he transferred to Colorado, where he saw action in 10 outings, recorded 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and emerged as a starter across the Buffaloes' last four contests.

As a second-time transfer this year, Chazz Wallace committed to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff in May. He was a three-star prospect in the portal, ranking No. 148 among defensive linemen.

However, as a third-stringer for the 2024 Wolfpack, he played only four games, finishing the year with four tackles, including one for a loss.

ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach Parts Ways With OC Robert Anae

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football