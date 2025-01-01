Ex-NC State Football Tight End Announces Transfer Landing Spot
Two-year NC State football talent Juice Vereen is now set to suit up for the UConn Huskies next season. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end, who redshirted this year while playing only two games for Dave Doeren's 12th Wolfpack squad, will arrive in Storrs with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach Parts Ways With Robert Anae
He revealed his commitment late Tuesday night, roughly a month after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal.
As a true freshman in Raleigh, the former four-star prep from Havelock High School (N.C.) logged 10 appearances, racking up 65 yards on four receptions. All his catches came in the September 2023 loss to the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Carter-Finley Stadium.
Vereen arrived at NC State ranking No. 364 overall and No. 19 at his position on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
The NC State football program has lost 12 members of its 2024 roster to the transfer portal. Now, half of them have locked in their next destinations.
Three are heading to Marshall in safety Jakolbe Baldwin plus linebackers Cannon Lewis and Jayland Parker. Edge rusher Redd Hibbler is committed to Mississippi State. And former ACC Rookie of the Year wide receiver KC Concepcion recently pledged allegiance to Texas A&M.
Meanwhile, Dave Doeren and his crew have secured five additions from the transfer portal.
ALSO READ: One-Year Wolfpack Safety KJ Martin Declares for Draft
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.