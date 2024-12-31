NC State Football Head Coach Dave Doeren Parts Ways With Robert Anae
As it turns out, the newly minted NC State football offensive coordinator has been in Raleigh for six years.
On Monday, less than 48 hours after the thoroughly underwhelming 2024 season ended in embarrassing defeat at the hands of the ECU Tigers at the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.,12th-year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren revealed that the program has relieved Robert Anae of his duties. And his replacement is sixth-year NC State staff member Kurt Roper.
"I want to thank Robert and wish him and his family the best," Doeren, fresh off his first losing season since 2019 via NC State's 6-7 record after beginning the year at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll, said about the two-year Wolfpack OC in his released statement. "I have great respect for him and appreciate the work he has done."
Roper, leader of the NC State quarterbacks the past two seasons and previously in charge of the running backs, has experience as an offensive coordinator. He served that role at Duke from 2008-13, at Florida in 2014, and at South Carolina as co-offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.
"Kurt has done a great job for us," Doeren noted about the 52-year-old Roper, "and knows what we need to do to take the next step forward as a program...I'm looking forward to seeing him as a play caller."
The 2025 NC State football squad begins its campaign at home against ECU on Saturday, Aug. 30.
