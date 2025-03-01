NC State Football Set to Host Tennessee Offensive Lineman
Maryville High School (Tenn.) junior offensive tackle Brody Smith landed an offer from the NC State football recruiting team over 13 months ago before checking out the Wolfpack in person last spring. Now, he's locked in another trip to Raleigh, this time for an official visit, June 20-22.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound three-star prospect's slated return to NC State marks the first scheduled official visit in his recruitment. However, he's taken several unofficial visits to other schools.
And he's reeled in offers from well over a dozen programs, including Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Miami, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, and Colorado.
Smith currently checks in at No. 671 overall, No. 57 among offensive tackles, and No. 23 in Tennessee on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Meanwhile, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have already secured four early pledges in the 2026 recruiting arena. Their collection includes one offensive tackle in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star Brady Sakowitz.
