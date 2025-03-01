All Wolfpack

NC State Football Set to Host Tennessee Offensive Lineman

Elite tackle Brody Smith will tour the NC State football program again in June.

Matt Giles

NC State football recruiting target Brody Smith
NC State football recruiting target Brody Smith / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Maryville High School (Tenn.) junior offensive tackle Brody Smith landed an offer from the NC State football recruiting team over 13 months ago before checking out the Wolfpack in person last spring. Now, he's locked in another trip to Raleigh, this time for an official visit, June 20-22.

ALSO READ: Four-Star Georgia Prep Schedules NC State Official Visit

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound three-star prospect's slated return to NC State marks the first scheduled official visit in his recruitment. However, he's taken several unofficial visits to other schools.

And he's reeled in offers from well over a dozen programs, including Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Miami, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, and Colorado.

Smith currently checks in at No. 671 overall, No. 57 among offensive tackles, and No. 23 in Tennessee on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Meanwhile, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have already secured four early pledges in the 2026 recruiting arena. Their collection includes one offensive tackle in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star Brady Sakowitz.

ALSO READ: Heralded 2026 Tight End Includes NC State in Top Eight

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football