Family Ties Help Power Another 2025 NC State Football Recruiting Win

Cedric Cisse becomes NC State football's 19th early signee in the 2025 arena.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Lakewood High School (S.C.) defensive back Cedric Cisse announced his NC State football recruiting offer via a social media post on Thursday. His brother, Wolfpack starting sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse, quickly responded by pointing out the "family ties" working in favor of the staff in Raleigh.

And on Sunday, Cedric Cisse revealed his commitment to the NC State football program. Plus, according to multiple outlets, he's already cemented the pledge by signing his financial aid agreement with the Wolfpack.

Cisse, a 6-foot, 170-pounder who also shines on the basketball court, does not have a rating or ranking by his name on major recruiting sites.

However, he appears to be a promising pickup for State. Cisse totaled 32 tackles, including 20 of the solo variety, plus four interceptions, three pass deflections, and one fumble recovery as a senior, albeit for a Lakewood squad that finished 2-9 overall.

The 21-deep NC State football recruiting haul, including 19 early signees, now checks in at No. 42 overall in the country, per 247Sports, and remains at No. 9 in the ACC. It includes a pair of composite four-star prizes in Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder and Antioch High School (Tenn.) offensive tackle Takhyian Whitset.

