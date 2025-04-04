All Wolfpack

NC State Football Lands Among Finalists for Two In-State Preps

Talented 2026 twins Andrew and Aiden Harris included the NC State football program on their shortlist of contenders.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
The NC State football recruiters have shifted the majority of their focus toward the 2026 cycle as summer approaches. And they’re already receiving positive news when it comes to their standing for a pair of coveted in-state prospects.

On Wednesday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the Wolfpack has been included on a list of 10 remaining contenders for longtime NC State targets Aiden and Andrew Harris.

Aiden Harris, a four-star defensive lineman, and Andrew Harris, a three-star defensive lineman, are standouts at Weddington High School (N.C.) and have racked up dozens of offers in their recruitments.

Now, though, the duo has cut the list to Auburn, Florida, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, and the Wolfpack.

Per the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Aiden Harris ranks No. 40 overall and No. 2 among defensive lineman, while Andrew Harris checks in at No. 313 nationally and No. 16 in the state.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff hope their consistent pursuit of the twins can bolster what is currently a relatively small 2026 recruiting haul at this juncture.

The Wolfpack collection still contains only four pledges, all of the four-star variety and collectively stacking up at No. 58 nationally and No. 12 in the ACC.

