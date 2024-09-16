NC State Football Staff Making Moves for Big Ten Commit
Antioch High School (Tenn.) offensive tackle Takhyian Whitset announced his commitment to Purdue in late April. But it now appears the 6-foot-5, 295-pound three-star senior is open to other options, as he revealed an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew last week.
And on Sunday, Whitset told Pack Insider's Matthew Branham that he has now locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack. He'll be in Raleigh beginning on Sept. 28, coinciding with NC State's non-conference finale against No. 23-ranked Northern Illinois in Carter-Finley Stadium.
Meanwhile, during his official visit at Purdue this past weekend, the Boilermakers might not have helped their chances at solidifying what was their first commitment among 2025 offensive linemen. After all, with Whitset in attendance on Saturday, they suffered a 66-7 home loss to No. 17 Notre Dame.
Takhyian Whitset ranks No. 863 overall, No. 63 among offensive tackles, and No. 26 in Tennessee on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
The NC State football offer is the only one Whitset has advertised since his commitment to Purdue in the spring. He previously received offers from over a dozen schools, including Vanderbilt, East Carolina, Ball State, Liberty, Western Kentucky, Toledo, and UAB.
NC State's 2025 recruiting haul currently consists of early 18 pledges. It sits at No. 52 overall in the country, according to 247Sports, and checks in at No. 12 in the ACC.
