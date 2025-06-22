NC State Basketball Introduces Yet Another Transfer Addition
NC State basketball roster construction continues to soar under Will Wade's command, as the Wolfpack reeled in former Southern Illinois and Wyoming big man Scottie Ebube via the transfer portal. With the announcement of the 6-foot-10, 275-pound bruiser's signing on Friday, Wade & Co.'s impressively built debut Wolfpack roster now includes 13th scholarship pieces.
A former unrated prep in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Ebube exhausted his first two seasons of eligibility across three years at Southern Illinois, where he averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds, playing 9.5 minutes per outing as a reserve between his redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore campaigns.
As a redshirt junior at Wyoming this past go-round, the Illinois native saw action in 23 games off the bench, finishing with averages of 5.0 points and 2.7 boards. He shot 67.6 percent from the field but only 35.9 percent at the charity stripe.
"He's got great physical presence, has excellent finishing ability at the rim, and is an elite offensive rebounder," Will Wade said about Scottie Ebube. "He's shot over 60 percent from the field in all three of his seasons at the college level, and I'm looking forward to having him in an NC State uniform."
