NC State Football Recruiters Aim to Flip Longtime FSU Commit
Vero Beach High School (Fla.) standout wide receiver Efrem White became the first 2026 Florida State pledge back in December 2023. But despite the fact the 6-foot-2, 165-pound athlete remains committed to the Seminoles, he recently scheduled a trip to Raleigh to check out the NC State football program.
His Wolfpack tour is slated for June 6-8, two weeks ahead of his return to Tallahassee for a weekend stay at Florida State.
According to 247Sports, the Wolfpack and Seminoles are the only two Efrem White suitors who have locked in official visits from the versatile prospect.
White checks in at No. 165 overall, No. 10 among athletes, and No. 25 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He's racked up over two dozen offers, but a report from On3's Chad Simmons earlier this week suggests the coveted junior is currently hearing the most from NC State, Florida State, Penn State, and UCF.
As things stand, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff are stuck on four three-star wins in the 2026 cycle. The Wolfpack haul ranks No. 52 in the country and No. 11 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.