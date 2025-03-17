All Wolfpack

Big NC State Football Recruiting Prospect in Ohio Heading to Raleigh

Two-way lineman Elijah Berman is getting packed for an NC State football tour.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State football is not yet on the growing list of reported full-fledged suitors for Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (Ohio) lineman Elijah Berman. That may soon change, though, as the 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior is just days away from checking out the Wolfpack in person.

ALSO READ: NC State Recruiters Aim to Flip Longtime FSU Commit

Berman, appearing as an unrated and unranked prospect across major recruiting sites, announced via the following social media post on Sunday night that he has locked in a Friday visit with the NC State football program.

As things stand, Elijah Berman's offer sheet consists of Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Mercyhurst, Yale, Toledo, Penn, Ohio, and Eastern Kentucky.

Last season, the two-way bruiser missed several games due to injury, likely contributing to the absence of a rating and ranking by his name.

Meanwhile, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have compiled a four-piece haul in the 2026 cycle. Each pledge is a three-star, including a lineman in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.

The 2026 Wolfpack class currently stacks up at No. 52 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.

ALSO READ: Four-Star Georgia Prep Includes Wolfpack Among Finalists

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football