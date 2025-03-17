Big NC State Football Recruiting Prospect in Ohio Heading to Raleigh
NC State football is not yet on the growing list of reported full-fledged suitors for Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (Ohio) lineman Elijah Berman. That may soon change, though, as the 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior is just days away from checking out the Wolfpack in person.
Berman, appearing as an unrated and unranked prospect across major recruiting sites, announced via the following social media post on Sunday night that he has locked in a Friday visit with the NC State football program.
As things stand, Elijah Berman's offer sheet consists of Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Mercyhurst, Yale, Toledo, Penn, Ohio, and Eastern Kentucky.
Last season, the two-way bruiser missed several games due to injury, likely contributing to the absence of a rating and ranking by his name.
Meanwhile, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have compiled a four-piece haul in the 2026 cycle. Each pledge is a three-star, including a lineman in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.
The 2026 Wolfpack class currently stacks up at No. 52 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.
