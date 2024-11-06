All Wolfpack

Four-Star SEC Commit Set to Visit NC State Football vs. Duke

NC State football hopes to add a second four-star prospect to its 2025 collection.

Matt Giles

NC State football recruiting target Keon Young
NC State football recruiting target Keon Young / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It's been over a year since Lakeland High School (Fla.) safety Keon Young received an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff. Plus, the 6-foot, 170-pound four-star senior verbally committed to Ole Miss in early June, and he checked out the Rebels in person again as recently as October.

Even so, it appears Young remains open to the possibility of playing his college ball for the Wolfpack. After all, earlier this week, he revealed via the following post on social media that he plans to be in Carter-Finley Stadium when NC State (5-4, 2-3 ACC) hosts the Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).

Moreover, as Young noted in the post, his trip to Raleigh is of the official visit variety. In other words, expect for the NC State football recruiting team to roll out the Wolfpack red carpet for the coveted speedster.

Of course, it wouldn't hurt if Young watches State defeat the Blue Devils and thereby achieve bowl-eligible status for the fifth straight year.

Keon Young ranks No. 366 overall, No. 35 at his position, and No. 49 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

Should the visit lead to his flipped commitment, Young could become only the second composite four-star in what is currently a 19-deep 2025 Wolfpack haul ranking No. 43 overall in the country.

