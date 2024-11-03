All Wolfpack

Jordan Waters Credits Others for Huge NC State Football Outing

NC State football's former Duke backfield standout has kicked into gear before welcoming the Blue Devils to Raleigh.

Matt Giles

NC State football running back Jordan Waters
NC State football running back Jordan Waters / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
A 94-yard score capped off a Jordan Waters performance on Saturday afternoon that more closely resembled his prowess as a Duke football sensation than his previous efforts in what is the sixth-year collegian's first NC State football campaign.

The 23-year-old North Carolinian's 115 yards on five carries in the 59-28 home win over the Stanford Cardinal (2-7, 1-5 ACC) were more than his combined total across his other three conference outings with the Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3 ACC) thus far.

And Waters' two touchdowns against the Cardinal, including the second longest of the rushing variety in NC State football program history, marked his first endzone visits since Week 1.

Obviously, he displayed his breakaway brilliance on that memorable dash in the third quarter. However, speaking to the media afterward, Waters twice pointed to the Wolfpack offensive line's execution rather than accepting full credit for the score.

"I'm still tired from it, honestly," Waters joked. "But I got to give that to the O-line. I don't think I even got touched until the second level. And then, that's just what I'm capable of, and just making the play. And like I said, the O-line made it happen for me...

"I needed that. Shoutout to [the NC State football staff] for all the work we've put in and the speed work put in. But I needed that really for myself to, honestly, build me back up."

Jordan Waters' timing in suddenly showcasing his elite zoom again seems ideal, as the Wolfpack and Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC) battle in Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

"We want to finish 4-0 the rest of the year," Waters noted. "And we’re capable of it."

