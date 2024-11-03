NC State Football Coach Makes Good on Funny Promise to Recruit
Louisville Male High School (Ky.) senior center Isaac Sowells Jr., the namesake son of a former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman, pledged allegiance to the NC State football program in mid-July. And the 6-foot-2, 295-pound top-tier three-star has been in Raleigh several times since, evidence of his unwavering commitment.
Clearly, the imposing pancake-blocker has put his trust in the Wolfpack staff, particularly second-year NC State football offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. It's no wonder why that is after watching a clip that Sowells, who was in Carter-Finley Stadium once again on Saturday afternoon, shared on social media following the team's 59-28 dominance versus Stanford.
As Sowells notes below, Tujague once promised him that he would jump into the fountain in front of NC State's Wendell H. Murphy Football Center should he commit to the Wolfpack.
Of course, Tujague could have fulfilled that agreement in the heat of the summer. But perhaps the fact he did so in not-as-desirable temperatures on Saturday made the act even more meaningful — and comical — in the eyes of Sowells:
Isaac Sowells Jr., one of 19 verbal commits in a 2025 NC State football recruiting class that currently checks in at No. 42 in the country and No. 9 in the ACC, now sits No. 512 overall and No. 38 among interior offensive linemen on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He's the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the Wolfpack's haul and NC State's third-best 2025 pledge overall.
