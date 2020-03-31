State Issues COVID-19 Football Timeline Information

Wolfpack Nation,



First and foremost, we hope you and your family are healthy and safe. As an organization, our primary concern is the well-being of our student-athletes and the Wolfpack community. We have said it many times before, but you are the backbone of NC State Athletics and we can't thank you enough.



Like many organizations around the country, NC State Athletics is facing an unprecedented situation. There is no blueprint for the challenges we face, but our commitment to our fans is to be communicative and transparent as we move forward. With that in mind, the football season ticket and Wolfpack Club priority renewal date will remain May 1, 2020. While we have received inquiries regarding the renewal date, there are several factors in play for the department to maintain a May 1 priority renewal date during these unprecedented circumstances, many of which are outlined below.



Maintaining the May 1, 2020 priority renewal date and the importance of the financial support we receive for football are vital to NC State Athletics' ability to operate, support all 23 athletics programs and best support the overall experience for more than 500 student-athletes.



Additionally, maintaining the renewal date ensures our ability to complete the priority selection process for all donors and season ticket holders and coordinate the fulfillment and delivery of season tickets and parking passes with vendors in time for football season.



While it is important for us to maintain our priority renewal date, we understand that it may not be ideal for all of our passionate fans. If that is the case, we strongly encourage you to contact us to discuss potential options that may be available. We want to find a way to help you and your family be a part of the excitement at Carter-Finley Stadium this fall.



In accordance with the University System, the NC State Athletics Ticket Services and Wolfpack Club staff began operating remotely on March 17. Although our staff members are no longer in the office, they are still available to assist you by phone or email at the contact points listed below during office hours, which are Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please check GoPack.com for any updates to this schedule.



Athletics Ticket Office

Renew Online: Click Here

Phone: 919-865-1510

Email: ticketoffice@ncsu.edu

Chat: Click Here and then click on the Live Chat box in the lower right corner during office hours.



Wolfpack Club

Donate Online: Click Here

Phone: 919-865-1500

Email: info@wolfpackclub.com



If the Coronavirus continues to impact operations, we will make alternative arrangements and provide updates as information becomes available. Please contact our team members at the numbers or emails listed above with any questions you may have. We remain available to assist and support you during this time.



Thank you for your understanding and patience as we continue to work together.

Timeline of Events



May 1, 2020

Priority renewal date for football season ticket and parking orders and Wolfpack Club donations. All season ticket and parking orders and Wolfpack Club donations made by the May 1 priority renewal date will be ranked and eligible to participate in the seating and parking selection process.

Payment Plan - Anyone who is interested in donating to the Wolfpack Club or purchasing season tickets is encouraged to take advantage of the payment plan option. Please contact us with questions or for more details.

May 2020

May 4-5: All season ticket and parking orders as well as account data will be prepared and loaded into our online selection site. This includes finalizing all dates and times for everyone's individual selection appointment.

May 6-7: Communication will be sent out regarding everyone's individual appointment times.

May 14-17: Individual seating and parking selections will begin.

June 2020

The seating and parking selection process typically takes five or six weeks to complete. With that in mind, the plan is to start the selection process as close to May 14 as possible.

The selection process is tentatively slated to end on June 19.

July 1, 2020

Season ticket orders are finalized and delivered to the printer to begin the production and fulfillment of the season tickets and parking passes. This is typically a six or seven week process.

August 17, 2020

Tickets and parking should begin shipping directly to season ticket holders around August 17

September 12, 2020