Could NC State Finish Undefeated in 2026?

With less than three weeks before Week 0 action gets underway, I spent an unhealthy amount of time pondering if NC State has what it takes to shock the college football world and go undefeated this season.



The feat is far easier for the team to accomplish in my dreams than in reality, but the schedule has aligned in a way that gives NC State a shot at actually pulling this off outside of my own Inception.

Is an Undefeated Season Actually Possible for NC State?

The Wolfpack avoid favorites such as Clemson, Miami, and SMU. SEC opponent Vanderbilt won’t be a cakewalk on Sept. 19, but the real test comes on Oct. 9 when Louisville visits Raleigh.



The Cardinals posted a 9-4 record in ACC play last season, and the media is picking Louisville to finish in the top 3, four spots above NC State



If the Wolfpack beat Louisville, they'll be in the driver’s seat during the meat of its schedule when it faces four conference opponents who finished with losing records last season.

The Wolfpack Are In Rare Company

College Football writer Brad Crawford believes NC State could be one of 10 teams with the best chance to pull off an undefeated season.



The Wolfpack is mentioned alongside powerhouses Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Indiana.

It’s rare air to share the same space with these teams, especially when it comes to teams that have the best chance at an undefeated season, but State fans will take it.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) with the football during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

History In The Making

The closest NC State came to accomplishing this feat was in 2002, when Head Coach Chuck Amato was at the helm.



His quarterback Philip Rivers led the Wolfpack to an impressive 9-0 record before the team dropped the next three to conference foes.

NC State finished its season at 11-3. That’s as near a great season as the NC State faithful have seen in over two-plus decades.



It would be well worth the wait if the Wolfpack pull off the perfect record this season. Especially in this day and age of the College Football Playoff that rewards unbeaten Power Four teams.



NC State would be in a enviable position of knowing with complete certainty that it punched its own ticket into the playoff.

It All Begins With CJ Bailey

Of course, for this to come to fruition, there are other variables outside the favorable schedule that will need to weigh positively in NC State’s favor, but the Wolfpack’s chances for success ride heavily on the arm and health of CJ Bailey.

It all begins and ends with Bailey. The team will go as far as he can take them.



Last season, he threw for 3,105 yards with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions on a 68.8% completion rate. If he improves, NC State will have a shot at achieving a historic season in 2026.