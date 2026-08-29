NC State Is In A Hole After Virginia’s Hot Start

The Wolfpack were small underdogs heading into this matchup, but Virginia is putting it on NC State early. Virginia is tired of being pushed around by NC State all these years.



Last season’s ACC runner-up is playing like they haven’t missed a beat. Through the first half, the Cavaliers lead the Wolfpack 17-0.

CJ Bailey’s Early Struggles

The Virginia defense has been all over the Wolfpack offense, limiting CJ Bailey’s production early.



Through one half of play, Bailey is 5-for-11 for 21 yards and 1 interception. The timing between Bailey and his receivers has been off at times, with Bailey throwing errant passes.

Many of the playmakers on offense are new additions to the team, and while chemistry can take time to develop, the Wolfpack will need to find a spark in the second half.



The Wolfpack did have a drive that looked promising in the second quarter inside the 5:44 mark. Bailey was driving towards Virginia’s red zone, but he fumbled the ball to Virginia’s defense on a call that looked questionable to NC State at first.



This is not the type of start that CJ Bailey or NC State were looking for.

Kam Robinson Is Out

Virginia is missing the heart and soul of its defense with its linebacker Kam Robinson officially ruled out of this game.



He was seen walking on the sideline in street clothes.



The Cavaliers’ defense has looked good despite missing its star. They’ve limited Bailey to only 35 yards passing in the first half.



They’ve been in Bailey’s face all game and prevented Bailey from finding open grass. The Cavaliers have already sacked the Wolfpack quarterback once.

Pribula’s Coming Out Party

Beau Pribula has impressed in his Virginia debut. Pribula has been more of a running threat today, having racked up 80 yards on 9 carries. His longest run was 22 yards as he dashed past the Wolfpack defense.



He’s completed 2-of-3 passes for 52 yards and 1 touchdown.



He transferred into the program from Missouri, where he completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 297 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

Cavaliers Outgaining The Wolfpack

The Cavaliers have outgained the Wolfpack 220-to-83 yards in the first half.



This 17-point Cavaliers lead feels insurmountable for the Wolfpack right now.