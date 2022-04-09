NC State Spring Game: Takeaways

NC State completed its annual spring game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday and here are five takeaways from the contest.

1. There is a Difference Between One and Two

NC State's Red team was comprised mostly of players that can be envisioned getting plenty of field time in 2022. The White team was mostly the backups. It showed on the scoreboard as the Reds trounced the Whites, 50-7.



What will be ambigous at this point is just how much growth the Wolfpack can get from its two-deep and beyond over the course of the summer.

The second team defense bit on fakes and chased the ball several times, leaving the assigned gap open. This allowed for chunk plays, such as a Leary 20-yard run when he pulled the ball on a run-read option.

Of course, with five months to go until the season opener at ECU there is little need to worry at this point if you are a Wolfpack supporter. If NC State is to mix it up with the top teams in bowl season depth will be a requirement.

When looking at some of the better Pack teams in Dave Doeren's tenure, the starters could play with most opponents. The schools with four and five-star talent on the two and three-deep see less drop off during substitutions and that is not a battle NCSU can often win. Doeren will want to narrow that gap in 2022.

2. Leary is Not Leary At All

Devin Leary has the confidence to make the tight throw. Several times he looked to thread the needle and was able to pull it off, especially out wide in the flats. The corner or safety did not quite have the speed to close and that turned a simple dink-and-dunk pass into solid yardage.

Leary was 26-of-34 for 355 yards and three touchdown passes in just one half of work. He tossed an interception and, ironically, it was on a deep throw that seemed innocent when he released it.

3. Houston is a Problem

Jordan Houston did not receive etensive action but he impressed when he was on the field.

The junior was quick through the gaps when he was given the ball and showed an ability to get skinny inside when the gaps were narrow. He reached paydirt in the first half of the Red Team's romp

He also slipped through the gaps in pass protection to provide Leary a weapon in the flats, which is important because pass catching is a strength for Houston. This was made plausible because he did well in his blocking assignments.

4. Hat to the Ball

NC State saw its top defensive players often make the correct reads and the Pack was quick to the ball defensively, led by Tanner Ingle.

Ingle is an important player for NC State. He brings a swag to the Pack defense. He has straddled the line between good and dirty play in his college career, with several ejections to show for his efforts. The calls have been questionable at times, but what cannot be questioned is his value to the team. Without Ingle, the Wolfpack is different.

Overall, NCSU had several players on its defense in its ones who were gap sound and assignment ready.

5. Off the Grid

A couple of offensive players worth keeping an eye on are Fred Seabrough and Anthony Smith.

Seabrough is a redshirt-freshman tight end from Swainsboro, Georgia who had three catches for 38 yards despite limited targets. He was a solid safety valve for Leary, which always makes an offense hard to defend.

Smith is the burner out wide that NC State can use to open things up. A sophomore from Huntington, Maryland, he hauled in one long touchdown pass and it is easy to see why the underneath throws to players like Seabrough and Houston were there for the NCSU offense. The pack would be wise to take four-to-six shots deep per game. If they work at a 33 percent efficency rate, that would likely be two touchdowns per game from the X-receiver position.

