Wolfpack Players Poised to Draw 2026 NFL Draft Attention
Potential is one of the biggest things high school recruits look at when picking a program to attend. Now, it may be more about who's offering the most in the transfer portal, but being able to sell recruits that, as a program, you can take them to the next step is essential.
NC State certainly has turned out NFL talent, but who can potentially make a jump this season and enter the 2026 NFL Draft within the roster right now?
*Note: these are all predictions before the 2025 season*
Senior tight end Justin Joly (6-foot-3, 263 pounds)
You don't have to ask Wolfpack fans who Joly is. The tight end out of Brewster, New York, is undoubtedly talented and has a knack for getting the ball. In 2024, he led the team with 661 reception yards, and his 43 receptions were the fifth highest in school history for a tight end in a single season.
He was named to the preseason All-ACC First Team, earning 92 total votes. He's currently ranked No. 146 on Pro Football Focus's 2026 Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey expressed his trust for Joly on ACC media day, and now the two can form an even bigger connection in 2025.
Redshirt junior offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (6-foot-4, 308 pounds)
Peak appeared at No. 31 in the most recent Bruce Feldman's freak list for 2025. He started at right tackle for the Wolfpack for his first two seasons, but now shifts over to left with some offseason departures.
He's a big body who cannot always get out in space on some of his reps, and he has a tendency to be too high when engaging defenders, causing him to lunge forward on some snaps. Along with it, you'd like to see him have a little bit more bend in his pass sets, but that's what development is for.
With him training this past offseason and recording a 4.86 40-yard dash, he certainly can clean up some of his run-blocking tape, especially within the Wolfpack's zone running scheme.
Still, he only allowed 18 pressures and two sacks a season ago, a worthy anchor for Bailey going into his second year.
Graduate guard Anthony Carter Jr. (6-foot-3, 318 pounds)
Carter Jr. is easily the most experienced starter on the offensive side of the ball. He's played 1,773 career snaps and started all 13 games for the Wolfpack a season ago.
In 489 pass-blocking snaps last season, he only allowed 12 pressures and zero sacks. Carter Jr. possesses a good feel in the zone blocking scheme. The Wolfpack likes to run on offense, but he sometimes struggles to get his body out in space.
Though his upside as a pass blocker may intrigue some teams in the draft process this upcoming offseason, if Carter Jr. can put together another solid 2025, he may see some NFL buzz in 2026.
Redshirt senior linebacker Sean Brown (6-foot, 225 pounds)
Brown was also a part of the Feldman freak list, coming in at No. 75. The converted safety is the heart and soul of the Wolfpack defense for 2025. He's a natural leader with all the work ethic attributes you can hope for in a player.
It was a shaky start for Brown in 2024, but watching his tape, you can see he has a natural knack for getting to the ball and chasing down ballcarriers. While he sometimes gets overpowered and makes a wrong read, he still puts 100 percent effort into every down he's on the field.
He led the team in tackles with 87 a season ago, and looks to make a big jump in 2025 with the new scheme the Wolfpack will be rolling out.
