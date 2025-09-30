Must-Step-Up Players for NC State Ahead of Campbell Matchup
NC State has suffered two straight losses to Duke and Virginia Tech – both ACC opponents. It hurts the chances of the Wolfpack making an ACC championship game appearance, but a bowl game is in the works. To get back into the win column against the Campbell Fighting Camels, who has to step up for the team?
While the next opponent is an FCS team, it doesn't mean the Wolfpack can come into the game expecting to win. The team still has to earn it, and amongst all the defensive injuries, head coach Dave Doeren wants to make sure his team understands what this game is about.
- “This is a game that — I've been saying this for two weeks and say it again — it's about us,” Doeren said. “You know, we got to get better in certain areas.”
The team will still have to work to get the win, but that doesn't mean they can’t keep it simple. Simplicity against opponents who are weaker is the easiest way to keep things easy. No need to overcomplicate when you can lean on something you know works.
Clearly, a focus of the Wolfpack before Saturday.
- “I think it goes back to us doing what we need to do, be efficient, be balanced, have explosive plays, win the line of scrimmage, get the ball to our playmakers, give CJ time to do what he needs to do in the pass game, and and allow our tailbacks to make plays in the run game,” Doeren said.
It’s no secret that the NC State defense is battling injuries right now. Safety Brody Barnhardt went down with an injury, as well as linebacker Sean Brown. It’s time for the next man up mentally, and for the Wolfpack, the players coming in are seizing their opportunity.
- “Assad Brown [Jr.] has been playing really well with Jackson Vick out,” Doeren said. We’re proud of Assad. He’s taking advantage of his opportunity, and when Brody [Barnhardt] goes down, obviously that puts more on Ronnie [Royal III]. And Ronnie’s got to step up now and play better…And Zack Myers got in the game, and he had 12 plays and didn’t make any mistakes. He made that tackle on third down at the end of the game that created the fourth down punt to get our offense the ball back.”
It was one game, but all these players will have to keep stepping up and taking advantage of their opportunities to help NC State get back into the win column.
