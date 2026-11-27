The No. 11-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Duke Blue Devils to close out their regular season on Saturday afternoon.

Wake Forest suffered its only loss of the season way back on Sept. 18, losing 33-20 as a +19.5 underdog against Miami. The Demon Deacons followed up that loss with an upset win at Louisville and got a 49-7 road win over SMU a few weeks ago in their only other game as underdogs.

Duke strung three wins together a few times this season, but has lost its last two games. That includes a 20-10 home loss to Clemson as an 11.5-point favorite.

Wake Forest is looking for its first win over Duke since 2021.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 matchup.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Duke +14.5 (-110)

Wake Forest -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Duke +455

Wake Forest: -625

Total

55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Duke vs. Wake Forest How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Duke record: 7-4

Wake Forest record: 10-1

Duke vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch

Gio Lopez, Quarterback, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Gio Lopez has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season.

His 2,701 passing yards are the 15th-most in the nation while throwing 21 touchdowns (tied for 18th-most) and just one interception. All of that adds up to an 85.9 QBR, which is the third-best in the country.

The junior hasn’t missed a beat playing on his third team, as in many seasons. He’ll look to close out the regular season on a high note this week.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick

Duke is stumbling to the finish line this season after a three-game winning streak into early November. I can’t overlook its loss last week to Clemson, especially as the Blue Devils now go on the road to Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons didn’t quite cover the -22.5 spread last week, winning by 21 at Georgia Tech, but I think they can win this one rather comfortably at home against Duke.

Pick: Wake Forest -14.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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