Duke vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
In this story:
The No. 11-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Duke Blue Devils to close out their regular season on Saturday afternoon.
Wake Forest suffered its only loss of the season way back on Sept. 18, losing 33-20 as a +19.5 underdog against Miami. The Demon Deacons followed up that loss with an upset win at Louisville and got a 49-7 road win over SMU a few weeks ago in their only other game as underdogs.
Duke strung three wins together a few times this season, but has lost its last two games. That includes a 20-10 home loss to Clemson as an 11.5-point favorite.
Wake Forest is looking for its first win over Duke since 2021.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 matchup.
Duke vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Duke +14.5 (-110)
- Wake Forest -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Duke +455
- Wake Forest: -625
Total
- 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Duke vs. Wake Forest How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke record: 7-4
- Wake Forest record: 10-1
Duke vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch
Gio Lopez, Quarterback, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Gio Lopez has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season.
His 2,701 passing yards are the 15th-most in the nation while throwing 21 touchdowns (tied for 18th-most) and just one interception. All of that adds up to an 85.9 QBR, which is the third-best in the country.
The junior hasn’t missed a beat playing on his third team, as in many seasons. He’ll look to close out the regular season on a high note this week.
Duke vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
Duke is stumbling to the finish line this season after a three-game winning streak into early November. I can’t overlook its loss last week to Clemson, especially as the Blue Devils now go on the road to Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons didn’t quite cover the -22.5 spread last week, winning by 21 at Georgia Tech, but I think they can win this one rather comfortably at home against Duke.
Pick: Wake Forest -14.5 (-110)
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop