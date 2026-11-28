Despite the Wolfpack’s best efforts, their consecutive win streak over North Carolina ended at five games.

The Tar Heels Couldn’t Be Stopped

UNC got off to a hot start, which NC State couldn’t match.



The Tar Heels jumped out to a two-touchdown lead on their first two drives.

UNC outgained NC State 279 to 109 yards in the first half. Carolina’s defense held the Wolfpack to only 3 rushing yards.



The Wolfpack also struggled to convert on third down, going 3-for-8.

Nov 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) catches a touchdown pass as NC State Wolfpack safety King Mack (4) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, NC State’s defense made some big stops in the first half, which put the Wolfpack in position to kick a pair of field goals to shorten UNC’s lead to a one-possession game.



The game was still within reach for the Wolfpack until North Carolina’s Jaden Jefferson returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for an easy UNC touchdown.

The Tar Heels would continue their onslaught, scoring two more unanswered touchdowns, stretching their lead to 29 points. Their quarterback, Travis Burgess, had a monster day, throwing for 373 yards.



Burgess’ favorite targets were receivers Jordan Shipp and Trech Kekahuna. The pair hauled in a combined 16 passes for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns.

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NC State’s Nonexistent Offense

CJ Bailey (QB) was missing his best stuff on Saturday. He threw 3 interceptions on a 166-yard passing performance. Will Wilson replaced Bailey late in the fourth quarter, but at that point the game was too far out of reach for NC State.



Deandre Desinor and Davion Gause managed the load for an injured Duke Scott today, but the pair could only muster a combined 35 yards rushing.

With the loss, the Wolfpack’s season ends with a 5-7 record, and the team misses out on a fifth straight bowl game appearance.



This was a disappointing finish for NC State, but the team deserves credit for not folding earlier this season when things looked bleak.

A few moments stand out, including the Week 0 loss to Virginia, the fumble in Nashville, blowouts against Stanford, Wake Forest, and Duke, and Dave Doeren’s midseason firing.

Andre Cherry’s Final Thoughts

NC State now turns a page when Philip Rivers gets his hands on this program. It’ll be interesting to see how Rivers continues building out his staff and whether he’ll retain any of the Doeren holdovers.



He’ll also have to decide if there are any current players worth keeping on his roster.

Things feel pretty bleak right now, but it is exciting to think about how this program can improve under new leadership.



August, 28, 2027, can’t get here soon enough.

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