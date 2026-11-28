Recent history favors NC State in this rivalry, as the Wolfpack have won the last five meetings. Expand it out: State has gone 8-2 since Nov. 25, 2016.

Taking This One Seriously

More impressively, no current Wolfpack player has lost to UNC while with the program. Conversely, no current Tar Heel has ever succeeded against NC State while in the program.



“We have a huge responsibility,” Goebbel said this week. “We have a responsibility to Wolfpack Nation. We have a responsibility to ourselves. We have a responsibility to this university to take this game extremely seriously.”

It all comes down to this. pic.twitter.com/uBvUQ3XYnb — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 27, 2026

Interim Head Coach Todd Goebbel understands how important this particular game is to the university. And for this year’s meeting, the stakes are sky-high.



Both programs enter this matchup 5-6 and need this win to become bowl-eligible.

For as underwhelming and disappointing this season has been for NC State, it’s astonishing that the program is in a position to snatch bowl eligibility away from the Tar Heels.

Bailey and Gause Need to Shine (Again)

If State expects to pull this off, CJ Bailey needs to bring his best performance on Saturday.



Last season, Bailey completed 21 of 30 for 201 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 42 to 19 spanking of UNC.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Having thoughts of winning this game and what it could do for the team and program and what it could do for everybody. It’s been big for me and my thoughts,” CJ Bailey said. “Even last week, it was like that. Just having that mindset of winning that game, it was big for me.”



Bailey had a stellar performance against Florida State a week ago. The junior quarterback threw for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 28-10 rout of the Seminoles.

The Florida State Seminoles fell 28-10 to the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Nov. 21, putting their bowl eligibility at risk. It was the first time FSU football brandished the turquoise Seminole Heritage jerseys, which was done as a part of the Homecoming celebration. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davion Gause (RB) was another player who had a great performance last week. The former UNC transfer racked up 205 total scrimmage yards.



He will see his workload increase with Duke Scott (RB) ruled out on the latest injury report. Gause has had his eyes set on this game for a while. “It’s definitely been marked on my calendar since I came over here,” Gause said.

Goebbel realizes that Gause has a unique skill set. It’s one in which he can attack defenses in a variety of ways.



“I call him a dual-threat running back wherever we put him, whether it’s in the Wildcat, whether we put him at tailback, as a receiver, Davion has a tremendous skill set,” Goebbel said. “For him to be a part of our program, the way he goes about his business on and off the field, this program got better when Davion Gause showed up.”

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

There’s no stopping the Wolfpack now, especially after getting a very impressive road win in Tallahassee last weekend.



Offensive playmakers shined while the Defense pitched a shutout in the second half.

NC State has played well against UNC, and I don’t see that changing on Saturday, with bowl eligibility hanging in the balance.



NC State 28, North Carolina 17

Follow me on Twitter @Cherry_Pickin and listen to The CherryPickin Podcast.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER