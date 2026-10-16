Revisiting 5 Bold Preseason Predictions for NC State Football in 2026

State fans have gone on a tumultuous ride with the Wolfpack this season. A 3-3 record through the first six games of the season is not what anyone expected.



The Wolfpack looked dominant in their three wins, but the losses have been real head-scratchers, including the infamous fumble in their shocking defeat to Vanderbilt.

It’s been challenging trying to understand this team’s identity. But with at least six more games to go, the picture will become much clearer soon.



For now, we’ll look back to see how far off we are with our 5 bold preseason predictions for NC State football in 2026.

NC State beats Virginia in Week 0

It was wishful thinking that the Wolfpack would win their fifth straight victory over the Cavaliers. Virginia made it hard on CJ Bailey (QB) and his team during State’s 34-8 loss.



Bailey went 12-for-23 for 84 yards and one interception. He also gave up a fumble to Virginia’s defense.

CJ Bailey will be in contention for the Davey O’Brien Award

Bailey has played well this season despite the earlier setbacks. He is a clear motivational leader on this team.



The way Bailey bounced back after the Vanderbilt game should also be commended. He didn’t allow that low point in the program’s history to define him. He’d go on to pass for a career-high 373 yards in State’s win against Louisville.



Bailey has found ways to respond after moments of adversity, but if he can string together consistent wins, he’ll put himself back in contention for this award.

Dave Doeren wins 10 games this season

As crazy as this sounds, NC State can still win 10 games this season. If the Wolfpack win the last six games, they will earn 9 wins. With bowl eligibility, NC State has an opportunity to play for its 10th win of the season.



NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren has won 9 games four different times while coaching the Wolfpack, but 10 wins have eluded him.

Aug 29, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, I’m not delusional, but the potential is there for State, considering only 2 of its opponents have winning records at this point in the season.



This would be an amazing turnaround for Doeren. But whether State is able to achieve this level of success is a different story.

NC State will win the ACC

The Wolfpack aren’t mathematically eliminated from reaching the ACC Championship Game, but with a 1-2 conference record, it seems unlikely they’ll wear the crown this season.



NC State will first need to win out, and then hope the teams currently ahead of them fall off in the standings.

The Wolfpack make the CFP Playoff

See above about NC State having an outside chance of winning the ACC. If the Wolfpack find themselves in that situation, they’ll have to win the championship game to punch an automatic bid to the playoff.



Otherwise, the only way NC State makes it to the CFP Playoff this season is with paid admission.





