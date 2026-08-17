NC State True Freshmen Primed to Make an Impact

NC State has a great team in place with the talent to make a huge run in the ACC, but it could use a little extra boost. That's where the true freshman stars come in.



The top recruits don't necessarily have to dominate right away, but this bunch has the talent to come out roaring.

Which NC State True Freshmen Could Make an Impact in 2026?

Amiri Acker, WR

Amiri Acker is a three-star prospect from Crescent High School in South Carolina.



He amassed 1,626 total yards from scrimmage with 19 touchdowns as a senior for the Tigers. Those stats earned him a spot on the South Carolina State Shrine Bowl.



A former track state champion in the 4x400 relay, will bring his speed and explosiveness to Raleigh. As a track star, Acker won the 2025 SCHSL AAA title in the 100-meter dash (10.52 seconds) and also the 200 (21.35). His speed will give an immediate boost to the Wolfpack offense.

Blessed to be apart of @PackFootball thank you to all other coaches for the wonderful relationships we have made together I have found my home officially and can’t wait to go do great things‼️🐺🐺@CHSTigersFB @jokerphillips @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/IQuEUfZtxt — Amiri Acker 4⭐️ (@amiriacker14) November 23, 2025

Tre Aiken, OL

Aiken brings athleticism to the line. A three-star, three-sport athlete from Clinton High School in South Carolina.



He was a three-year varsity starter for head coach Corey Fountain, and as a three-time captain, Aiken helped lead his Red Devils to a state title. Aiken ran track and was also a defensive MVP on his basketball team.



A member of the National Honor Society, his combination of athleticism and smarts makes him an invaluable talent on the NC State roster who'll make a big impact early on.

Jordyn Best, CB

Jordyn Best is a three-star prospect from Ridge View High School in South Carolina. Best is a high-character athlete who was a team captain and also on the honor roll.



The Wolfpack get a former track athlete who is a state champion in the 100-meter dash. Best is a former Sprinter of the Year that the Wolfpack hopes translates to speed and athleticism at the next level.

Stephen Brown, TE

Brown, who hails from Chicago, comes from a football family, as multiple relatives have played professionally in the NFL, including his father, Andre Brown (Miami). You may have heard of his uncle, Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.



Growing up near greatness, Brown has seen firsthand the talent, discipline, and skill required to excel at the highest levels of the sport.



He's a former three-star tight end who caught 33 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns at Marist High School.

Caleb Gordon, ILB

Gordon is a homegrown prospect who hails from Gastonia, North Carolina. One of the top prospects in the state, Gordon was selected for the North Carolina State Shrine Bowl.



During his senior season, he made 128 tackles, including 10 for a loss, with 3 sacks. Gordon possesses solid awareness and can make plays all over the field.