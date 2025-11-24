NC State Successfully Flips Three-Star WR
While three-star wide receiver Amiri Acker had previously been committed elsewhere, NC State jumped on the opportunity to recruit him in these past few weeks. The former Liberty commit announced that he would be re-opening his recruitment on October 25 as he was no longer going to play for the Flames.
Acker had been committed to Liberty since June 15, though he later went on an unofficial visit with Virginia Tech. In the end, his visit with the Wolfpack on November 21 proved to be the difference maker. Acker took to social media to announce his commitment to head coach Dave Doeren and this football program.
Amiri Acker's NC State Commitment
With plenty of quality recruits in town for NC State's win over Florida State, one that some thought was an upset, it marked the perfect time for Doeren and company to impress recruits. They did just that, leaving many with a lasting impression, and in this case, a commitment.
"Blessed to be apart of NC State," Acker said. "
Thank you to all other coaches for the wonderful relationships we have made together I have found my home officially and can’t wait to go do great things."
Seeing as NC State also brought Acker to their upset over Georgia Tech, it made flipping him that much easier. The Wolfpack further strengthen their Class of 2026, as they added a much needed wide receiver. Acker is currently the No. 11 player in South Carolina, according to 247Sports. He's the No. 84 wideout in his class.
NC State's Class of 2026
Acker's commitment was a big one, for more reasons than one. He now joins WR Tyreek Copper and linebacker Zykir Moore as the two players with an 89 rating, according to 247Sports. The website lists NC State as having the No. 52 Class of 2026.
NC State may have already had Copper on the way, but there's always a need for recruits at a premium position. Wide receiver is one of those positions as it's impossible for a quarterback to win without a solid receiving core. Now, Wolfpack fans have Acker and Copper to look forward to in the coming years.
Doeren locked up his 20th commitment of the Class of '26 as he is far from finished. He'd love to add a few more, and NC State will have a chance to do so as their final home game is on Nov 29 when North Carolina comes to town.
