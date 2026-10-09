NC State vs Wake Forest: What's Going To Happen and Who Will Win?

NC State can take a major step forward in the ACC race with a win over Wake Forest. However, the Demon Deacons won’t be a walk in the park.



This matchup will be a tough test for both teams.



The Wolfpack seems to be on stable ground after stringing together back-to-back wins for the first time this season.



NC State’s Harvey Dyson may have single-handedly secured the victory over Louisville with his miraculous stripped fumble in the fourth quarter.



“I thought Harvey Dyson’s pursuit forced fumble was one of the best plays I’ve seen as a coach in my career,” NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren said after the game. “[Dyson] played like a guy who just won’t let the team lose.”

Meanwhile, in-state rival Wake Forest has been rolling this season. Wake is 4-1 and has been getting better each week.



“They’re playing well. They're playing with confidence. And I look forward to the opportunity to battle with them,” Doeren said.



The Deacs blew the doors off Stanford in their 57 to 3 victory over the Cardinal team. Wake’s quarterback, Gio Lopez , accounted for five total touchdowns, including three with his legs.

Oct 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) drops back to pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NC State beat Wake Forest 34-24 last season and is 2-1 in the last three matchups, but lost the last meeting at home.



“We've had a lot of tight games with Wake in my tenure here,” Doeren said. “13 of the 14 were one-possession games, and this might be the best Wake team we've played.”

Whoever wins this game on Saturday will be in a prime position in the ACC race as schedules get much easier for both teams.



Our team of college football experts provides their predictions for the outcome of this hugely important Week 6 matchup.

Andre Cherry

These last five weeks have felt like a full season of emotions for Wolfpack fans. Through all the peaks and valleys, NC State is still in a good position to go on a run here.



Wake Forest will be State’s toughest remaining competition. It’s a big advantage that this game is being played in Raleigh, where NC State is currently undefeated.

However, the Wolfpack have been hit hard by the injury bug early this season.



11 key players have already been ruled out for Saturday, including Duke Scott (RB) and Spike Sowells Jr., who's been ruled out for the rest of the season. 4 other players are listed as questionable.

This is a hugely important matchup between two in-state rivals who share a deep history. Emotions will be high inside Carter-Finley Stadium.



It’s going to take NC State’s best effort for four quarters to beat Wake Forest. It can be done; State has to prove it.



Despite the injury woes, I think NC State will find a way to muster out a win.



NC State: 28, Wake Forest 24

Pete Fiutak

First, let me throw it out there - the winner of this will be deep in the mix for the ACC title, considering the schedules coming up.



These are two very different teams. NC State controls the clock, Wake Forest doesn’t care about the time of possession, and that will matter as the game goes on.



Both teams will trade punches right up until it comes down to one final field goal to win it. NC State’s Kanoah Vinesett has yet to miss a kick this year.



NC State 26, Wake Forest 24

Nick Shepkowski

Boy, it doesn’t feel like that long ago that NC State was the laughing stock of college football after it was blown out at Virginia to start, and lost in the worst way possible at Vanderbilt.



But this team has done what teams under Dave Doeren do - improved as the year has gone on. Could NC State be a threat to make it to the ACC Championship Game after all?



This game will be close and come down to who makes the play or makes the mistake late. Wake Forest averages nearly 85 yards in penalties per game, and that works in the Wolfpack's favor here.



NC State 29, Wake Forest 27

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