The Wolfpack were headed for another epic fourth-quarter collapse before Harvey Dyson flipped the energy back to NC State.



Dyson registered 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one of the most impressive forced fumbles ever recorded on film.



“I thought Harvey Dyson’s pursuit forced fumble was one of the best plays I’ve seen as a coach in my career,” NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren said after the game.

Louisville’s Keyjuan Brown was on his way to score a 60-yard rushing touchdown before Dyson tracked him down and stripped the ball from behind.



Dyson single-handedly prevented Louisville from taking the lead at a pivotal moment in the game.



“[Dyson] played like a guy that just won’t let the team lose,” Doeren said. “You run a kid down like that as a defensive edge player and rip the football out, I mean, what an unbelievable play by Harvey Dyson.”

All out hustle from Harvey Dyson!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/w1Hzm3Y4Of — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 3, 2026

Hustle Hard

Even team captain Popo Aguirre (LB), who earned ACC Linebacker of the Week, was impressed by Dyson’s performance.



“Harvey’s a dog,” Aguirre said after the game. “I’m just extremely happy for him. A big-time player in a big-time game.”

It also came as no surprise that Dyson was prepared for the moment. His play is a reflection of how he practices each week.



“I remember running up to him and telling him I knew this was going to happen. He practices hard all the time,” Agguire said.



“Now that he is consistently making more plays for us, I’ve seen him, especially at practice, demanding more from the guys and helping them understand the level of play they need to come to practice with,” Doeren said.

There goes that man again! Harvey Dyson with a huge @FoodLion SACK! pic.twitter.com/6tmPw9Slrx — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 3, 2026

Finding His Voice

Dyson is a former Tulane transfer. He led the entire American Conference with 8 sacks last season.



He was such a force on Tulane’s defense that he also ranked in the top three in the American for forced fumbles (2) and tackles for loss (12).



Dyson’s level of effort and leadership has carried over from New Orleans to Raleigh.

“Harvey’s really picked up his leadership here in the last two weeks,” Doeren said. “I’m proud of him starting to use his voice.”



Through five games this season, Dyson has tallied 11 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

“When you’re a new guy, you haven’t done anything yet,” Doeren said. “Even though you’re a good player at your previous school, you feel like you got to put it on film before you have that voice.”



This defense will need to elevate its play if it expects to win more games in the ACC, but with a player like Dyson, “It says that he’s all in,” Doeren said.

“That wasn’t his play to make. Our linebackers and safeties are supposed to fit those gaps, and they didn’t, twice, Doeren said. “But he made the play for us, and that’s what team players do. They find a way.”