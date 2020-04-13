State Alum Dontae Johnson Re-Signs With 49ers

Former NC State cornerback Donate Johnson has been re-signed to a one-year contract by the NFL team, the 49ers announced Monday.

Johnson, a six-year veteran who played for the Wolfpack from 2010-13, was on the 49ers' roster for Super Bowl LIV in February, but was listed as inactive for the championship game.

The 28-year-old New Jersey native had an eventful season in 2019, though not always on the field. After going through the preseason with the 49ers, he signed with the San Diego Chargers, but was released after just two games.

San Francisco picked Johnson back up on Oct. 3 only to be let go again on Nov. 11. Exactly one month later, though, He was eventually re-signed with the 49ers again and saw action in two games to finish the regular season, recording two defensive tackles and three special teams stops.

He played in a total of seven games for the 49ers last year.

In 73 career NFL games (22 starts), mostly with the 49ers, Johnson has been credited with 151 tackles and two interceptions — both of which he returned for touchdowns.

Johnson played 50 games over four seasons for the Wolfpack, with 28 starts, finishing his college career with 217 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

As a senior in 2013, he started all 12 games and registered 82 tackles, a team-high three interceptions, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Johnson is one of two former Wolfpack players on the 49ers' roster. Defensive end Kentavius Street is also a member of the team.