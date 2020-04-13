AllWolfpack
State Alum Dontae Johnson Re-Signs With 49ers

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State cornerback Donate Johnson has been re-signed to a one-year contract by the NFL team, the 49ers announced Monday.

Johnson, a six-year veteran who played for the Wolfpack from 2010-13, was on the 49ers' roster for Super Bowl LIV in February, but was listed as inactive for the championship game.

The 28-year-old New Jersey native had an eventful season in 2019, though not always on the field. After going through the preseason with the 49ers, he signed with the San Diego Chargers, but was released after just two games.

San Francisco picked Johnson back up on Oct. 3 only to be let go again on Nov. 11. Exactly one month later, though, He was eventually re-signed with the 49ers again and saw action in two games to finish the regular season, recording two defensive tackles and three special teams stops.

He played in a total of seven games for the 49ers last year.

In 73 career NFL games (22 starts), mostly with the 49ers, Johnson has been credited with 151 tackles and two interceptions — both of which he returned for touchdowns.

Johnson played 50 games over four seasons for the Wolfpack, with 28 starts, finishing his college career with 217 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. 

As a senior in 2013, he started all 12 games and registered 82 tackles, a team-high three interceptions, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Johnson is one of two former Wolfpack players on the 49ers' roster. Defensive end Kentavius Street is also a member of the team.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UAB Grad Transfer Latest to Attract NC State Interest

Makhtar Gueye, a 6-foot-10 graduate transfer from UAB with one season of eligibility remaining, has garnered interest from NC State coach Kevin Keatts. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Golfers Have Had Masters Moments

Tim Clark's runner-up finish in 2006 is the highlight performance of the three NC State golfers that have played in the Masters ... which would have finished on Sunday if not for the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Transfer Chase Lands at ECU

Former NC State offensive lineman Justin Chase, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, has decided to play his final season of college eligibility at East Carolina. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Where Will Murchison, Smith-Williams Go In NFL Draft?

Here's a sampling of mock drafts to get an idea where and when NC State defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams might go in the NFL draft later this month. Read more

Brett Friedlander

XFL Demise Hits Home For Former Wolfpack Players

The XFL's announcement that it is ceasing operations means that former NC State players Jack Tocho, Mike Stevens and Jhonathan Alston are now out of jobs. For Tocho, it's a painfully familiar situation. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Fans Ready to Get Back in the Game

A poll by Seton Hall University found that a majority of Americans would not attend games again until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, But asked the same question, NC State fans had a different opinion. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Three-Star CB Shows 'Love' for Wolfpack

NC State football coach Dave Doeren scored a major recruiting victory Friday when three-star cornerback Mario Love of Hough High School in Cornelius committed to play for the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Out of Running For Two Prospective Hoop Recruits

Charlotte native Trey Wertz, who played his first two seasons of college basketball at Santa Clara, has narrowed his transfer choices to four schools. And NC State isn't among them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack DE Ibrahim Kante riding out COVID-19 storm in NYC

Brett Friedlander

State Makes Top Five Cut for Big Man Prospect Ballard

Hotly pursued big man prospect Quincy Ballard has narrowed his list of colleges down to five and NC State has made the cut. The 7-footer from Winston-Salem's Quality Education Academy is expected to announce his choice on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander