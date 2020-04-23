Wolfpack First Round Draft History

NC State might not have any players taken in the first round of the NFL draft this year, as it has in each of the past two years. But the Wolfpack boasts a proud first round history that includes two first overall picks.

One of those players, quarterback Roman Gabriel, was so good that he was a first round pick in two different leagues.

The Oakland Raiders made two-time ACC Player of the Year was the No. 1 overall pick of the old American Football League in 1962. Gabriel turned that opportunity down to sign with the more established Los Angeles Rams, who took him at No. 2 in the NFL draft.

Gabriel went on to play 16 pro seasons, amassing over 29,000 passing yards and four Pro Bowl selection while earning NFL Most Valuable Player honors in 1969.

Forty-four years after Gabriel was drafted, defensive end Mario Williams became State's second top overall pick.

His selection at No. 1 was something of a surprise, since it was widely expected that the Houston Texans would take Southern Cal running back Reggie Bush. They went with Williams instead and he ended up setting club records for sacks and forced fumbles that stood until surpassed recently by J.J. Watt.

In all, State has had 17 players taken in the first round of either the NFL or AFL draft.

Here's a look at the others and how their professional careers turned out:

1968, Dennis Byrd, DE (Boston Patriots, 6th overall): One of the most dominant defensive tackles in ACC history, who earned first team All-ACC honors in all three of his varsity seasons, Byrd started 14 games for the Patriots in what turned out to be the only pro season because of a knee injury that cut short his pro career.

1974, Charley Young, RB (Dallas Cowboys, 22nd): One of the "Four Stallions" in coach Lou Holtz's split veer backfield, Young was the second of two first round picks for the Cowboys in '74 (Ed "Too Tall" Jones was the other). He played three seasons for the Cowboys, mostly at fullback. He finished with 638 rushing yards, 391 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 37 career game.

1979, Ted Brown, RB (Minnesota Vikings, 16th): The ACC's all-time leading rusher, Brown played eight seasons in the NFL, amassing 4,546 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. He had his only 1,000-yard season in 1981, but he was never the same after accidentally shooting himself while handling a loaded revolver shortly after that season ended.

1980, Jim Ritcher, C (Buffalo Bills, 16th): The 1979 Outland Trophy winner, Ritcher played 14 seasons with the Bills, starting all four of the team's Super Bowls while earning two Pro Bowl selections.

1982, Mike Quick, WR (Philadelphia Eagles, 20th): The Eagles took Mike Quick only after their actual target, Clemson's Perry Tuttle, was taken by Denver one pick before them. It turned out to be a lucky break. Quick went on to become a five-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in receiving yards in 1983 and set a team record by catching a 99-yard touchdown pass in overtime to win a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

1987, Haywood Jeffires, WR (Houston Oilers, 20th): Jeffires spent the majority of his 10-year NFL career with the Oilers as part of a "run and shoot" offense triggered by quarterback Warren Moon. He led the AFC with 100 receptions in 1991 and earned three Pro Bowl selections.

1990, Ray Agnew. DT (New England Patriots, 10th): Agnew recorded 448 tackles and 22.5 sacks during a 10-year NFL career with the Patriots, New York Giants and St. Louis Rams. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in January 2000.

1994, Dewayne Washington, CB (Minnesota Vikings, 18th): Washington earned NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after recording 75 tackles, three interceptions and two touchowns in 1994. Then after four productive seasons in Minnesota, he signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which whom he enjoyed his best seasons. He ended up playing 11 seasons with 31 interceptions and five touchdowns.

1999, Torry Holt, WR (St. Louis Rams, 6th): Holt lived up his nickname of "Big Game" by helping the Rams to a Super Bowl title in his rookie season. He ended up playing 11 seasons, earning seven Pro Bowl selections while finishing his career with the 10th most receiving yards in NFL history.

2001, Koren Robinson, WR (Seattle Seahawks, 9th): Robinson caught 294 passes for 4,244 yards and 16 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2005 as a kick returner for the Minnesota Vikings. He was ultimately signed by the Green Bay Packers at the urging of quarterback Brett Favre, but his career was marred by a substance abuse suspension that cost him the better part of two seasons.

2004, Philip Rivers, QB (New York Giants, 4th): Taken by the Giants and immediately traded to San Diego for Eli Manning, Rivers spent the next 16 seasons with the Chargers, setting 49 team records and earning eight Pro Bowl selections before signing with the Indianapolis Colts this winter.

2006, Manny Lawson, DE (San Francisco 49ers, 22nd): The second of three Wolfpack defensive linemen taken in the first round in 2006 behind first overall pick Williams, Lawson played eight seasons for the 49ers, Bengals and Bills, most of which at linebacker. He finished his career with 23.5 sacks, 316 tackles and eight forced fumbles.

2006, John McCargo DT (Buffalo Bills, 26th): Projected as a late second or early third round pick, McCargo's first round selection was the surprise of the '06 draft. As it turned out, he Bills should have heeded the projections. McCargo bounced around for six seasons, but never distinguished himself because of injury and weight issues.

2018, Bradley Chubb, DE (Denver Broncos, 5th): Moved to outside linebacker opposite All-Pro Von Miller, Chubb enjoyed a standout rookie season with the Broncos. He started all 16 games, finishing with 60 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was off to another strong start last season before suffering an ACL tear that ended his year in Week 4.

2019, Garrett Bradbury, C (Minnesota Vikings, 18th): The Rimmington Award winner as the best center in college football, Bradbury was the first center ever taken in the first round by the Vikings. He started all 16 games and helped the Vikings gain 2,133 rushing yards last season.