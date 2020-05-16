AllWolfpack
Football, Basketball or Both For State Target Breon Pass?

Brett Friedlander

Breon Pass has a decision to make. 

But unlike most elite high school recruits, his decision involves more than just the school at which he will continue his athletic career. He must also decide on which sport he's going to play. Or if he's going to try to play more than one.

The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect from Reidsville High School is a three-star athlete on the football field who earned All-State recognition while helping his team to the 2A state championship.

He caught 42 passes for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 208 yards on only 13 carries.

Friday, Pass was also named to the Associated Press All-State team in basketball after averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals as a point guard for a Reidsville team that advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Pass currently holds NC State offers from both Dave Doeren and Kevin Keatts. He is also being pursued by other Power Five schools, including North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, in one or the other sport.

In a recent interview with Jamie Shaw of Absolute Basketball Experience, Pass said he will first decide which sport he'll concentrate on before he decides on where he plans to play it.

"I'm really just talking to my mom and my sister about it -- seeing what's best for me, talking to the coaches, the college situation I'm in and see which one I can fit best in," he said. "If playing both is an option, I'll try it. I'll see how it goes. If I don't like it I can just choose one sport I like."

Pass said he has frequent contact from Doeren, as well as UNC's Mack Brown and members of South Carolina's staff. 

"NC State ... it's a really cool program. They're rebuilding," he said. "One of my friends, we talk. He's trying to get me to come down there."

As for Keatts and the other basketball coaches that have shown interest in him, the conversations usually center around how serious he is about playing college basketball. 

"That's the first thing they ask me," he said. "Right now I don't know yet. I'm trying to decide. Probably in the summer. If we have an AAU season, I was going to decide after playing that."

