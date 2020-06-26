AllWolfpack
All in the Family: Wolfpack Offers Second Vann

Brett Friedlander

Athletes in all sports like to refer to their teams as a "family." But at NC State, the football team takes the concept literally.

Last year there were three sets of brothers on the Wolfpack's roster.

While only one of those sets of siblings remain for the upcoming 2020 season, coach Dave Doeren and his staff are working hard to give the duo of Thayer and Drake Thomas some brotherly company.

Not only is State among the finalists for four-star 2021 outside linebacker Jabril McNeill, the younger brother of junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill, but it has become the first school to extend a scholarship offer to Class of 2022 lineman Rylan Vann.

The 6-foot-1, 255-pound junior-to-be at Cary High School is the younger brother of incoming Wolfpack freshman defensive tackle Davin Vann. He reported the State offer Friday on Twitter.

It's an occasion celebrated by Devan, who Tweeted "Lil’ Bro up next."

Davin Vann is a four-star prospect who stood out for the North Carolina team at the Shrine Bowl last December and made an early impression during State's abbreviated spring practice. He is expected to battle for playing time immediately this fall.

Unlike Davin, Rylan is looked at as a prospect on the offensive side of the ball. He's also an elite wrestler who went 47-2 for the Imps while advancing to the state championship match as a sophomore last year.

