Three-Star LB Caden Fordham Commits to State

After loading up on offensive talent early in the recruiting cycle, NC State football coach Dave Doeren has picked up his second major defensive committment in the past week.

Three-star linebacker Caden Fordham of The Bolles School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., announced on his Twitter account late Tuesday night that he has decided to play his college career with the Wolfpack.

A 6-foot-2, 220-pound son of former Florida State and NFL offensive lineman, Fordham chose State over ACC rivals Louisville, Miami, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, among other schools.

Fordham, who also plays on his school's basketball team, was a first-team All-First Coast selection by the Jacksonville Times-Union as a junior after leading Bolles to an 11-2 record and a spot in the 4A state championship game.

He recently took part in the Wolfpack's Virtual Junior Day event and came away impressed, especially defensive coordinator Tony Gibson..

"Mainly they talked to me about the culture and how it’s a family, also it’s a new staff and the guys are great," he said. "Also, Coach Gibson is one of my favorite coaches. I really relate well with him. They said I would fit very good in their new defense of scheme and that I am one of their top backers."

