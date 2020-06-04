Weekly Football Recruiting Update

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff are on a roll when it comes to recruiting. On Wednesday, they landed their fourth commitment -- and second four-star prospect -- in the past month when East Forsyth wide receiver Micah Crowell announced his intention to play for the Wolfpack.

Looking to build on the momentum, the Wolfpack staff has remained busy in search of players to add to both their 2021 and 2022 classes, even without the benefit of in-person contact still prohibited by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a look at the most recent batch of scholarship offers they've extended, as reported by the players on their social media accounts:

◼ Tayon Holloway, 4★ 2022 Cornerback, 5-11, 170, Virginia Beach, Va. (Green Run HS), lead recruiter Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay

◼ Torren Wright, 4★ 2022 Outside linebacker, 6-3, 210, Kannapolis (A.L. Brown HS), lead recruiter Tony Gibson

◼ Daylen Everette, 4★ 2022 Cornerback, 6-0, 180, Norfolk, Va. (North View HS), lead recruiter Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay

◼ Jimmy Scott, 2022 Defensive end, 6-3, 250, Hamburg, N.Y. (St. Francis HS)

Three-star 2021 tight end Kameron Allen, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect from North Forney High School in Forney, Tex, who has already committed to Michigan State, also reported receiving a scholarship offer from the Wolfpack.

