National College Writer Introduced to Passion of Wolfpack Nation

Brett Friedlander

As anyone here in the Triangle will attest, NC State fans are among the most passionate and vocal in all of college sports.

And they will react quickly and loudly to anything they perceive as a slight.

It's a reality for which many outside the area are not aware. SI All-American writer Brooks Austin was among them, until that is, he experienced it first-hand this week when he unknowingly misspoke during a video about the upcoming Elite 11 quarterback competition in Nashville.

Austin incorrectly identified Kansas State commit Jake Rubley as the MVP of the event's regional competition in Atlanta earlier this year when the award was actually won by Aaron McLaughlin, who is headed to NC State.

McLaughlin quickly called out the mistake on Twitter. And from there, Wolfpack nation took over.

"Man, the NC State fans were in my mentions for about 48 hours letting me know I was wrong," Austin, who also writes about Georgia for SI's Dawgs Daily site. "But you know what? I admire it, because that's their guy. That's their 2021 QB and they're standing up behind the guy and going to bat for him. I respect that."

In Brooks' defense, Rubley was very impressive at the Atlanta Elite 11 camp. But that didn't spare him from the some of the predictable responses that come in situations such as this.

"I got the quintessential 'moron' and 'this guys doesn't know what he's talking about,'" he said, adding that "if you really want to find out how passionate a fan base is, go after one of their football guys, especially the quarterback position."

Despite the unintended slight, Brooks said he likes what he sees in McLaughlin, a four-star prospect from Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga.

"He's big, strong and he's fast," Brooks said. "He's going one of the more powerful arms you're ever going to find. 

"There are some questions about if he can read the defense ... but as far as a physical talent, it doesn't get much more impressive than this kid."

While McLauglin still has a lot to learn about his craft and State fans still have a lot to learn about their team's quarterback of the future, Brooks said he's already learned a lot about the fighting spirit of Wolfpack Nation.

"I'm going to stay about from those Wolfpack fans," he said with a smile. "I'll tell you that right now."

All in the Family: Wolfpack Offers Second Vann

Rylan Vann, the younger brother of incoming NC State freshman Davin Vann, has reported being offered a football scholarship from the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

'The Loudest I've Ever Heard Carter-Finley Stadium'

Earlier this week, the Wolfpack Club ran a social media post asking NC State fans to finish the following sentence:“The Loudest I’ve ever heard Carter-Finley Stadium Was _________ .” How would you fill in the blank? Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

FriedPawl

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31

Even though athletes are already allowed back on campus for "voluntary" workouts and football teams are still on target for a mid-July return, the NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting for a third time. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Will sports have to say goodbye to handshakes?

Brett Friedlander

Could There Be Another Corrigan in ACC's Future?

Boo Corrigan's father Gene was the ACC's commissioner before John Swofford. Now that Swofford is retiring, could NC State's athletic director be in line to follow in his dad's footsteps? Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Commissioner Swofford Announces Retirement Plans

John Swofford, who has been the ACC's commissioner since 1997 and led the conference through a chaotic era of change and growth, has announced that he plans to retire from the position at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

NC State coach Dave Doeren landed a top safety prospect last weekend and now has three defensive backs in his recruiting class of 2021. But judging from the offers that have gone out this week, the Wolfpack is still searching for secondary help. Read more

Brett Friedlander

DeCourcy is Right: NCAA Needs to Let the Kids Play

Respected columnist Mike DeCourcy says the NCAA should stop punishing innocent kids for rules violations commited by adults before they arrived on campus. Although he's referring specifically to Oklahoma State, NC State could soon find itself in a similar situation. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: ACC-HBCU Matchups 'Unlikely This Year'

Scheduling issues might not allow all ACC basketall teams to play HBCU opponents on MLK Day this season. But according to NC State coach Kevin Keatts, the conversations the idea has sparked is already a positive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Near Bottom of ACC in Football Strength of Schedule Ranking

Even with the addition of Mississippi State of the SEC and a road game against Clemson at Death Valley, the difficulty of NC State's upcoming schedule ranks 12th out of 14 ACC teams and only 72nd nationally out of 130 FBS. Read more

Brett Friedlander