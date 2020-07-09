AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack Adds Florida to Future Football Schedules

Brett Friedlander

NC State's efforts to upgrade its nonconference football schedule continued Thursday with the announcement that the Wolfpack has agreed to a home-and-home series with Florida.

The Wolfpack will host the Gators at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2026 with the return game in Gainesville scheduled for 2032.

State now has nonconference games against Power 5 opponents schedule in eight of the next nine seasons -- including five against SEC teams. Mississippi State in 2020-21 and Vanderbilt in 2026 and '28 at the others.

"We've taken a long look at our future non-conference scheduling strategy, and we'll make every effort to provide opponents and opportunities that enrich the experience of our student-athletes and passionate fan base," athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement announcing the games against the Gators.

"We're thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida. It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville." 

State and Florida have played 14 times in their history, with the most recent matchup in Dick Sheridan's last game as coach in the 1992 Gator Bowl. Florida won that game 27-10.

The last time they played in Raleigh, coach Lou Holtz's Wolfpack earned an 8-7 victory against the 13th-ranked Gators. State last played in Gainesville in 1970, losing 14-6. The two teams also played in the second game ever at Carter-Finley Stadium, with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier leading No. 8 Florida to a 17-10 win in 1966.

The Gators lead the all-time series 9-4-1, with seven of the games having been played at neutral sites. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's in Your All-Time NC State Hoop Starting Five?

There are no wrong answers to the question asked on Twitter by the Wolfpack Club: Who is in your All-Time NC State Men's Basketball Starting Five? Here are our picks. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

dannel08

ACC Announces Delay For Olympic Sports Competition

In response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases across the country, the ACC has delayed the start of cross country, soccer, field hockey and volleyball competition until at least Sept. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

'We’re Definitely Heading the Wrong Way': As Virus Cases Spike

Brett Friedlander

Ivy Cancelation, UNC COVID Tests Ominous Signs for Fall Season

An on-time start for the college football season got a little less likely on Wednesday with two major developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, one of which is playing out close to home at UNC. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ruffin McNeill's Biggest Asset to NC State: Himself

The positive attitude, energy and love Ruffin McNeill has for both football and those who play it can't help but make NC State's new special assistant to coach Dave Doeren an asset to a program looking to pull itself from the doldrums of last year's 4-8 disappointment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

NC State freshman Jose Torres scored the winning run for his team in in the top of the 12th in college summer wood bat league action Tuesday without reaching base by a hit, walk, error or getting hit by a pitch. Read more

Brett Friedlander

WNBA Team Hires Former Wolfpack Star Chasity Melvin

Chasity Melvin, who led the NC State women's basketball team to its first Final Four appearance in 1998, has been hired as an assistant coach by the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Read more

Brett Friedlander

McNeill's Role: Steady Doeren's 'Three-Legged Stool'

NC State's Dave Doeren is hoping that the hiring of former ECU coach and long-time friend Ruffin McNeill as his new special assistant will be a positive influence that helps the Wolfpack rebound from last year's 4-8 disappointment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Top Six For OG Prospect Cooper

NC State remains in the running for fast-rising 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive guard Lyndon Cooper, a three-star prospect from Carrollton, Ga., who was impressed with the Wolfpack's campus and facilities during an unofficial visit in June. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former ECU Coach Ruffin McNeill Joins Wolfpack Staff

Respected former East Carolina football coach Ruffin McNeill has been hired by NC State as a special assistant with duties that include advising coach Dave Doeren and 'leading special projects.' Read more

NC State athletic communications