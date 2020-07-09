Wolfpack Adds Florida to Future Football Schedules

NC State's efforts to upgrade its nonconference football schedule continued Thursday with the announcement that the Wolfpack has agreed to a home-and-home series with Florida.

The Wolfpack will host the Gators at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2026 with the return game in Gainesville scheduled for 2032.

State now has nonconference games against Power 5 opponents schedule in eight of the next nine seasons -- including five against SEC teams. Mississippi State in 2020-21 and Vanderbilt in 2026 and '28 at the others.

"We've taken a long look at our future non-conference scheduling strategy, and we'll make every effort to provide opponents and opportunities that enrich the experience of our student-athletes and passionate fan base," athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement announcing the games against the Gators.

"We're thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida. It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville."

State and Florida have played 14 times in their history, with the most recent matchup in Dick Sheridan's last game as coach in the 1992 Gator Bowl. Florida won that game 27-10.

The last time they played in Raleigh, coach Lou Holtz's Wolfpack earned an 8-7 victory against the 13th-ranked Gators. State last played in Gainesville in 1970, losing 14-6. The two teams also played in the second game ever at Carter-Finley Stadium, with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier leading No. 8 Florida to a 17-10 win in 1966.

The Gators lead the all-time series 9-4-1, with seven of the games having been played at neutral sites.

