AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Murchison Gets New Number With Titans

Brett Friedlander

Larrell Murchison will be getting a new number to start his NFL career.

The Tennessee Titans announced the jersey numbers assignements for their new draft picks on Tuesday and Murchison, the team's fifth-round pick, will wear No. 91.

The former NC State defensive lineman wore No. 92 both in junior college at Louisburg and with the Wolfpack. But that was already taken by fellow defensive end Matt Dickerson, a three-year veteran from UCLA.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pound Elizabethtown native was the 174th overall pick in this year's draft. 

Murchison 91

Murchison was one of the Wolfpack’s few bright spots last season, ranking among the ACC leaders with seven sacks -- including 3.5 in a loss at Florida State on Sept. 28. He finished the year with 48 tackles (12 TFLs), five quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Projected as a 3-technique tackle after playing both inside and outside in State's three-man front this season, Murchison drew rave reviews at the Senior Bowl in January for his quickness and leverage, attributes that helped him win a majority of his one-on-one drills with offensive linemen during the week of practice.

He further enhanced his draft prospects a month later in Indianapolis at the NFL’s Scouting Combine, where he ran a 5.05 in the 40-yard dash while showing off his strength with 29 reps of 250 pounds on the bench press.

Murchison was one of two former State players taken in this year's draft.

Defensive end James Smith-Williams was taken in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins. Like his former teammate, he also sport a new number in the pros -- switching from the No. 1 he wore with the Wolfpack in 2019 to No. 72 in Washington.

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Six Wolfpack Teams Honored for Academic Achievement

NC State's women's cross-country, track and field, swimming and diving, women's golf, gymnastics and volleyball teams were among the 1,380 Division I programs nationwide to earn APR Public Recognition Awards fom the NCAA for acheving top scores in the classroom. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Games Featured on ACC Football Re-Broadcasts

Three football games involving NC State are among the 28 to be re-broadcast by the ACC over the next six weeks during a series on the conference's YouTube channel. Two of them are games Wolfpack fans won't want to miss. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack in Top Six For 5-Star Women's Hoop Prospect

NC State is still in the running for five-star women's basketball prospect Jessica Timmons after the North Mecklenburg High School star narrowed her college choices down to a final six. Read more

Brett Friedlander

TE prospect Miles Campbell discusse his finalists, including NC State

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Hooking the 'Horns

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the #NCState's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 8: the men's tennis team's 5-4 upset of defending national champion Texas. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Remembering Tracy D'Errico ...

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack DB McCloud Commits to Notre Dame

Former NC State cornerback Nick McCloud, who was limited to just two games last season becaues of injury has committed to play his final college season as a graduate transfer at Notre Dame in 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack DB McCloud Commits to Notre Dame

Brett Friedlander

Senior Softball Players Returning For 2021

NC State seniors Tatyana Forbes, Brigette Nordberg and Angie Rizzi have announced they will take advantage of the NCAA's waiver giving spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility and return to the Wolfpack softball team in 2021. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: King, Wolfpack Reign in Overtime

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 9: Tziarra King's dramatic overtime game-winner in State's 2-1 ACC women's soccer quarterfinal victory against Louisville. Read more

Brett Friedlander