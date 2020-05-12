Murchison Gets New Number With Titans

Larrell Murchison will be getting a new number to start his NFL career.

The Tennessee Titans announced the jersey numbers assignements for their new draft picks on Tuesday and Murchison, the team's fifth-round pick, will wear No. 91.

The former NC State defensive lineman wore No. 92 both in junior college at Louisburg and with the Wolfpack. But that was already taken by fellow defensive end Matt Dickerson, a three-year veteran from UCLA.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pound Elizabethtown native was the 174th overall pick in this year's draft.

Murchison was one of the Wolfpack’s few bright spots last season, ranking among the ACC leaders with seven sacks -- including 3.5 in a loss at Florida State on Sept. 28. He finished the year with 48 tackles (12 TFLs), five quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Projected as a 3-technique tackle after playing both inside and outside in State's three-man front this season, Murchison drew rave reviews at the Senior Bowl in January for his quickness and leverage, attributes that helped him win a majority of his one-on-one drills with offensive linemen during the week of practice.

He further enhanced his draft prospects a month later in Indianapolis at the NFL’s Scouting Combine, where he ran a 5.05 in the 40-yard dash while showing off his strength with 29 reps of 250 pounds on the bench press.

Murchison was one of two former State players taken in this year's draft.

Defensive end James Smith-Williams was taken in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins. Like his former teammate, he also sport a new number in the pros -- switching from the No. 1 he wore with the Wolfpack in 2019 to No. 72 in Washington.