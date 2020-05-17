Ekwonu Rated Among ACC's Top Returning Tackles

NC State’s current quarterback situation might be as uncertain as the potential starting date for the upcoming 2020 season. But whoever ends up winning the job, he can at least be secure in the knowledge that his blind side will be protected.

Offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu was one of the few positives to come out of the Wolfpack’s injury-plagued 2019 football season.

Based on the experience he gained during a promising rookie year, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound Charlotte native has been selected by PFF College as one of the ACC’s highest-graded returning offensive tackles.

He was given a grade of 80.5, raking third in the conference behind Clemson’s Jordan McFadden at 88.3 and Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw at 80.7.

Ekwonu started seven games last season, becoming the first true freshman to start a game at tackle for the Wolfpack since 2010. He played well enough to earn selection as a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

The team was selected by a panel of college football experts representing each FBS conference.

Ekwonu led the Wolfpack in pancake blocks with 37. A second-team All-ACC choice of Pro Football Focus, he allowed only two sacks in 641 snaps over 12 games during his rookie season.

"I didn't really have any expectations about playing time," Ekwonu said. "I came here, I just wanted to work on my craft and get better and really just get to work. Whatever happens, happens my first year as long as I know I'm working as hard as I can and not missing any days when I'm on the field. ... I'm just glad to get the opportunity."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC