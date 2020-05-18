Old QBs, New OC Helped Sell McLaughlin on State

Aaron McLaughlin became NC State's quarterback of the future on Friday when the four-star 2021 prospect from Alpharetta, Ga., committed to play for the Wolfpack.

It's a decision that was influenced by the experiences of several successful State quarterbacks of the past.

Asked how much the opportunity to follow in the Quarterback U footsteps of NFL draft picks Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson, Mike Glennon, Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Finley factored into his college choice, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound pro style passer replied "A lot.

"I really feel like it's a great place to be developed," McLaughlin said in an interview Sunday with SI All Wolfpack.

Adding to the Wolfpack's appeal is the arrival of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck, who arrived at State on New Year's Day -- shortly before McLaughlin re-opened his recruitment after originally commiting to Auburn.

Beck has a history of developing successful quarterbacks, having worked with Sam Ehlinger at Texas, J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones at Ohio State and Taylor Martinez at Nebraska during previous stops in his coaching career.

He has twice been a nominee for the Broyles Award, symbolic of the nation’s top assistant coach, and was recently named one of the top 10 recruiters in college football by CBS Sports.

"Coach Beck has coached a lot of great quarterbacks," McLaughlin said. "And I want to be one of them."

As excited as McLaughlin is about working with Beck, his interest in the Wolfpack dates back more than a year to when took an official visit to Raleigh last June, then returned a few weeks later to participate in Doeren’s final summer camp.

Not only did he form a relationship with Doeren during that time, he also developed a bond with future teammate Porter Rooks -- a four-star wide receiver from Charlotte who is already part of the program and promises to make an immediate contribution as a true freshman this fall.

"Me and Porter are very close," he said. "He's a great friend and we have a great connection. I'm excited to take it to the next level."

The chemistry the two have already begun creating can only help ease McLaughlin's transition to the college game once he arrives on campus.

The young quarterback said he plans to enroll for the spring semester in January, following his final prep season at Denmark High School.

McLaughlin, who transferred to Denmark from Buford High School in 2019 to play in a more pass-oriented offense, completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior. He also rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns.

He is considered a top 15 pro-style quarterback nationally in the Class of 2021.

ACC rivals Miami and Louisville are among the schools State beat out for his services, but he also held offers from most major Power 5 programs including Alabama, Florida and Michigan.

While State offered scholarships to five other rising senior quarterbacks literally from coast-to-coast, the strong-armed McLaughlin was clearly Doeren and Beck's top priority at the position.

As for the timing of his decision, McLaughlin explained that "I just felt like it was time. I was ready.

"State's got a great family environment that me and my family were looking for," he said. "On top of that, I felt it was a perfect fit for me football-wise."