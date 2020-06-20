AllWolfpack
Brothers Travali Price and Jayden Tate Talk Discuss Their Commitment to State

Brett Friedlander

Brothers Travali Price and Jayden "Bird" Tate from Lincolnton High School became the 10th and 11th players to join NC State's 2021 football recruiting class on Thursday.

It's a package deal that will greatly bolster the Wolfpack's defense in the future.

Price is a four-star defensive end who has already compiled 21 sacks in his first two seasons of high school varsity action. Tate is a nose tackle who is also an accomplished long snapper.

After announcing their commitments within a few hours of each other, the brothers discussed their recruitment, their relationship and their future with the Wolfpack:

What made you decide you were ready to commit?

Trevali Price: "The time was right. My family and I made the decision."

How important was it for the two of you to attend the same college?

Jayden Tate: "I think it was very important. We have been playing together since we were six, so it was a priority."

Did the staff recruit you together as a package deal or separately?

JT: "Separately at first, but it just worked out that some of the same schools started talking, so it worked out."

What sold you on State?

JT: "I like the campus, the tradition and especially the bond I developed with the coaches."

What was your "virtual" on campus visit like? How much did it impact your decision to commit to State?

TP: "It was nice. We got to see the whole campus. It helped us close out."

How big of a factor was coach Charley Wiles in your recruitment? How much if any did your relationship with him change when he went from Virginia Tech to State? 

TP: "Coach Wiles is great. He is the same that he was at VT. We understand each other. I like lhis setup. There is a trust factor there."

Jayden, how did you get the nickname Bird?

JT: "My dad started calling my 'J-bird' when I was young and he just condensed it down to Bird and it stuck. I'm the 'Birdman.'"

Were you recruited primarily as a long snapper or as both that and a defensive lineman?

JT: "I am a nose guard. If they want me to long snap, I will. But they recruited me to play nose."

How much did State's history of developing defensive linemen and sending them to the NFL play into your decision?

TP: "A lot. It was a big factor. Let's win a championship, get a degree and then if the league is ready...I am!

How much if any contact have you had with other recruits? How good is the class so far and what do if anything do you plan to do to help attract other top players to join you?

TP: "I'm talking too a few. I will do all I can to get everyone they want there. Again, its a championship or bust! Go Wolfpack!"

