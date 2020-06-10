Caden Fordham Discusses His Wolfpack Commitment

NC State picked up an important football commitment Tuesday when three-star prospect Caden Fordham of The Bolles School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., became the ninth member of coach Dave Doeren's 2021 football recruiting class.

A 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker whose father played at Florida State and the NFL, Fordham's athletic, versatile skill set make him a good fit for defensive coordinator Tony Gibson's 3-3-5 scheme.

Gibson was the point man in Fordham's recruitment. Here, the newest member of the Wolfpack talks about his relationship with the coaching staff and other aspects of his decision to commit to State:

When did State begin recruiting you? What sold you on the Wolfpack?

"NC State was a place I was able to visit my freshman and sophomore year. Also they were one of my first offers and I had a great relationship with coach Gibson. State has been recruiting me since beginning of sophomore year."

You decided to push back your commitment date last month so you could do campus visits. Were you able to visit any other schools?

"I did push it back because I was going to see if I could visit some of the other schools that had offered me. But I wasn’t able to because of the corona virus."

What made you decide to go ahead and commit to State now?

"I felt like I was ready and after every virtual visit I did with other schools, I still felt like Raleigh was home."

After attending State's Virtual Junior Day on May 21, you talked about how well you fit into Coach Gibson's scheme. What is it about the scheme that you like?

"The way that they say I could be used at the outside backer position and cover flats as well as blitz. I think my versatility will help me a lot in Coach Gibson’s defense, which will allow me to play quick and different positions."

What is about Coach Gibson that clicked with you?

"The way he coaches as well as he is a down to earth man who gives it to you straightforward and will always be real with you."

