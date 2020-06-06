State Back in the Market For 2021 Running Back

NC State football coach Dave Doeren thought he'd filled the spot for a running back in his 2021 recruiting class when Caleb "JuJu" McDowell committed to the Wolfpack on April 15.

But that plan went out the window Wednesday night, when the three-star prospect from Leesville, Ga., announced that he's re-opening his recruitment.

With McDowell back on the market and State's top target, five-star Charlotte native Will Shipley, having already committed to ACC Atlantic Division rival Clemson, it's back to the drawing board for Doeren and his staff.

While it's not the optimal situation, there are still plenty of viable running back options available for the Wolfpack.

Three in particular are already on State's radar.

Trevion Cooley is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound three-star prospect from Knightdale High School and one of the top backs in the state heading into his senior season. He's a versatile runner equally adept at getting to the edge with his speed and gaining the tough yards inside between the tackles.

Cooley attended State's Junior Day in January and is being recruited by running backs coach Kurt Roper. But to land him, the Wolfpack will have to beat out ACC rivals Duke and Louisville, among others.

Roper is also working on two other three-star prospects, DeShun Murrell and Antario Brown.

A late-blooming 6-foot, 180-pound native of Centreville, Ala., Murrell rushed for 2,174 yards and 33 touchdowns last season in earning Class 5A first-team all-state honors for Bibb County High School. He goal his State offer on May 27

Brown is a 5-11, 205-pound product of Beech High School in Savannah, Ga., who was a virtual unknown until he burst onto the scene by running multiple sub-4.4 40-yard dashes at the MVP Camp in Valdosta, Ga. in February.

His recruiting has picked up considerbly since, including an offer from the Wolfpack the day after Murrell's. He gained 1,008 rushing yards in just seven games last season.