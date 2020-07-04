State Makes Top Six for Four-Star OL Franklin

Coach Dave Doeren's Fourth of July celebration got off to an early start Saturday when offensive guard target Weston Franklin included NC State among his top six schools.

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound recruit, ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN.com, announced that he's narrowed down his choices in a post on Twitter.

In addition to the Wolfpack, Franklin listed ACC rivals Georgia Tech, Virginia and Virginia Tech, along with Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, as the schools on which he is focusing.

Franklin played his junior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., the nation's top-ranked high school team heading into 2020. He plans to return to his hometown of Jessup, Ga., to play his senior season at Wayne County High, the school at which he began his prep career.

A versatile, powerful blocker, Franklin has the ability to play any position on the line, as the above video shows.

Franklin has not indicated when he plans to announce his college decision. Gerorgia Tech is believed to be the favorite for his services.

Doeren already has two offensive line commitments for the Class of 2021 -- 6-6, 300-pound three-star tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond High School in Rockingham and 6-4, 282-pound three-star center Thornton Gentry from Chapin High School in South Carolina.

