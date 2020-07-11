LB Prospect Etute Decision Expected Today

Isi Etute, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker from Virginia Beach, is expected to announce his college decision at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The three-star prospect has named NC State, West Virginia and Virgina Tech as his tip three schools. Although the Hokies are considered the favorite, coach Dave Doeren and his staff have made a strong late push for the three-star prospect.

His offer from State was extended only about a month ago on June 16.

One thing that might work in the Wolfpack's favor is that Etute's teammate at Frank W. Cox High School, Nate Evans, has already commited to State.

Etute recorded 78 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble as a junior last season.

State currently has 15 players committed to its 2021 class, including one linebacker -- Caden Fordham of Ponte Vedra, Fla.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC