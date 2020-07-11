AllWolfpack
LB Prospect Etute Decision Expected Today

Brett Friedlander

Isi Etute, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker from Virginia Beach, is expected to announce his college decision at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The three-star prospect has named NC State, West Virginia and Virgina Tech as his tip three schools. Although the Hokies are considered the favorite, coach Dave Doeren and his staff have made a strong late push for the three-star prospect.

His offer from State was extended only about a month ago on June 16.

One thing that might work in the Wolfpack's favor is that Etute's teammate at Frank W. Cox High School, Nate Evans, has already commited to State.

Etute recorded 78 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble as a junior last season.

State currently has 15 players committed to its 2021 class, including one linebacker -- Caden Fordham of Ponte Vedra, Fla.

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres broke out of a mini-slump while Austin Murr continued his hot hitting among NC State players in summer college wood bat league action on Friday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pac-12 to Play Conference-Only Football Schedule in Fall 2020

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: ACC Not Rushing into Football Decision

ACC commissioner John Swofford has issued a statement saying that, in contrast to the Big Ten and others, the conference will not rush into making a decision on how -- of if -- its 2020 football season will proceed. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Posey's Opt-Out Could Benefit Patrick Bailey

Recent first-round draft pick Patrick Bailey isn't expected to play in a Major League game for the San Francisco Giants this season, but with the opt-out of all-star catcher Buster Posey, the chances of it happening have increased. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Who's in Your All-Time NC State Hoop Starting Five?

There are no wrong answers to the question asked on Twitter by the Wolfpack Club: Who is in your All-Time NC State Men's Basketball Starting Five? Here are our picks. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Packlitig8r

Terquavion Smith Continues to Shine at Basketball Showcase Event

Building on two strong performances to begin the Big Shots Mytle Beach tournament, four-star NC State commit Terquavion Smith continued to shine on the second day of the showcase event. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr and Jose Torres continued trending in opposite directions while DeAngelo Giles got the night off among NC State players in summer wood bat league action. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Punts on Tough Football Decisions

Instead of leading and setting a uniform policy on how college sports' response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA is leaving the decisions up to individual conferences. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Hoop Commit Smith Balling in Myrtle Beach

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central, the first recruit to commit to NC State's basketball Class of 2021, is off to a strong start at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach AAU tournament. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season

Brett Friedlander