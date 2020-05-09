Offers Reveal State's Top Football Recruiting Priorities

Now that the Will Shipley sweepstakes has come to an end with someone else holding the winning ticket for the in-state five-star running back prospect, NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff can now turn their attention to the more pressing needs in their recruiting Class of 2021.

It goes without saying that quarterback is a high priority considering the struggles the Wolfpack experienced at the position a year ago.

New offensive coordinator Tim Beck has been handing out offers to young passers with the frequency of a telemarketer with a quota over the past few weeks -- 10 in all (six rising seniors and four juniors) over the next two cycles.

But that's not the only position group that is getting plenty of attention from State, If the scholarship offers that have been reported by players on their social media accounts are any indication, Doeren and his staff are also targeting the secondary and tight end as particular areas of need.

Here's a look at the some of the defensive backs currently on the Wolfpack's radar:

◼ Jordan Blackmon, 5-10, 170, 3-star safety, Melbourne, Fla. (Eau Galle HS). Blackmon has ranked State among his top 10 schools

◼ Kani Walker, 6-2, 194, 3-star cornerback, Douglasville, Ga. (Douglas County HS).

◼ Corey Coley, 6-1, 170, 3-star, safety, Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian School)

◼ Demarcus McGhee, 6-0, 160, 3-star cornerback, Pensacola, Fla. (Pensacola Christian HS)

◼ Ryan "Bo" Barnes, 6-2, 180, 3-star cornerback, Reisterstown, Md. (Quince Orchard HS)

◼ William Simpkins III, 6-2, 175, 3-star cornerback, Reisterstown, Md. (Quince Orchard HS)

◼ Demarko Williams, 5-10, 165, 3-star cornerback, Atlanta (Westlake HS). Former South Carolina commit

◼ Josh Moore, 6-2, 195, 3-star safety, Atlanta (Marist School)

◼ Prince Collie, 6-1, 197, 3-star cornerback, Jonesboro, Tenn. (David Crockett HS)

◼ Myzell Williams, 6-0, 190, 3-star safety, Deland, Fla. (Deland HS)

◼ Daymond David, 6-2, 170, 3-star cornerback, Reisterstown, Md. (Franklin HS)

◼ Terrion Arnold, 6-2, 187, 4-star safety, Tallahassee, Fla. (John Paul II Catholic)

◼ T.J. Quinn, 6-1, 200, 3-star safety, Valdosta, Ga. (Lowndes County HS)

◼ Robert Simmons, 5-9, 160, 3-star cornerback, Jessup, Ga. (Sandalwood HS)

Here's a look at the tight ends holding State offers:

◼ Miles Campbell, 6-3, 220, 3-star, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding HS)

◼ Bryson Nesbit, 6-6, 220, 3-star, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg)

◼ Charlie Browder, 6-7, 235, 2-star, Kingsport, Tenn. (The Christ School).

◼ Michael Trigg, 6-4, 208, 4-star, Lake Wales, Fla. (Seffner Christian Academy)

◼ Jack Pugh, 6-5, 230, 4-star, Hilliard, Ohio (Bradley HS)

◼ Cedric Seabrough, 6-4, 220, 3-star, Swainsboro, Ga. (Swainsboro HS)

◼ Fredrick Seabrough, 6-4, 215, 3-star, Swainsboro, Ga. (Swinsboro HS)

◼ Lawson Albright, 6-5, 225, 3-star, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)

◼ Robbie Ouzts, 6-4, 240, 3-star, Rock Hill, S.C. (Rock Hill HS)