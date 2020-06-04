AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Defensive Back Isaiah Stallings Enters Transfer Portal

Brett Friedlander

NC State defensive back Isaiah Stallings has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and will explore his options for playing his final season of eligibility..

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior from Fayetteville played in 10 games last season and was listed as a safety. But he played mostly on special teams. Of his 29 snaps from scrimmage in 2019, 13 of them came in a loss at Boston College.

He was credited with two tackles.

With starter Tanner Ingle slated to return in 2020 and early enrolling freshmen Devin Boykin and Nehki Meredith already in the program with high expectations, playing time for Stallings would likely be scarce.

Stallings was a Shrine Bowl selection and his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Terry Sanford High School, but he was never able to find his niche with the Wolfpack. He played in 35 games, starting once, while recording only 14 tackles in three seasons.

State did, however, win all six games in which he played from scrimmage as a sophomore in 2018.

Although Stallings still has the option of returning -- he has not yet been removed from the roster posted on GoPack.com -- he would be the third defensive back to leave the program since the end of last season.

Nick McCloud transferred to Notre Dame last month while DeVon Graves will continue his career at Northern Arizona.

Other State transfers include linebacker Brock Miller (Boise State), quarterback Matthew McKay (Montana State), defensive ends Joseph Boletepeli and Jeffrey Gunter, and offensive lineman Justin Chase.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's next at Duke once Coach K decides to hang it up?

Brett Friedlander

Former State QB Glennon Cast as Symbol of NFL White Privilege

Comments by Chicago Bears player Akeem Hicks have thrust former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon into the middle of the current racial tension in America and the debate over the NFL's blackballing of Colin Kaepernick

Brett Friedlander

FSU's Wilson: Quote Attributed to Mike Norvell a Lie, Team on Strike

Brett Friedlander

Minor League Purge Claims Another Former Wolfpack Player

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Williamson has become the latest former NC State baseball player to be given his release as part of widspread cost-cutting moves throughout the minor leagues. Read more

Brett Friedlander

RB Prospect McDowell Re-Opens Recruitment

NC State has lost one of its committed recruits for 2021 when three-star running back prospect Caleb "JuJu" McDowell announced on his Twitter account that he is re-opening his recruitment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Here is a look at the football players in the Class of 2021 and 2022 that have reported receiving scholarship offers from NC State this week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Jose Torres Named Freshman All-American

NC State shortstop Jose Torres was selected as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, marking the sixth straight year the Wolfpack has had at least one rookie earning the national honor. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Do Sports Even Matter Right Now?

Brett Friedlander

Swofford Issues Statement to ACC Community

In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., raised tensions across the country, ACC commissioner John Swofford has issued a statement on the league's commitment to racial equality. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Racial controversy swirling around Clemson, Swinney

Brett Friedlander