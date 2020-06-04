Defensive Back Isaiah Stallings Enters Transfer Portal

NC State defensive back Isaiah Stallings has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and will explore his options for playing his final season of eligibility..

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior from Fayetteville played in 10 games last season and was listed as a safety. But he played mostly on special teams. Of his 29 snaps from scrimmage in 2019, 13 of them came in a loss at Boston College.

He was credited with two tackles.

With starter Tanner Ingle slated to return in 2020 and early enrolling freshmen Devin Boykin and Nehki Meredith already in the program with high expectations, playing time for Stallings would likely be scarce.

Stallings was a Shrine Bowl selection and his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Terry Sanford High School, but he was never able to find his niche with the Wolfpack. He played in 35 games, starting once, while recording only 14 tackles in three seasons.

State did, however, win all six games in which he played from scrimmage as a sophomore in 2018.

Although Stallings still has the option of returning -- he has not yet been removed from the roster posted on GoPack.com -- he would be the third defensive back to leave the program since the end of last season.

Nick McCloud transferred to Notre Dame last month while DeVon Graves will continue his career at Northern Arizona.

Other State transfers include linebacker Brock Miller (Boise State), quarterback Matthew McKay (Montana State), defensive ends Joseph Boletepeli and Jeffrey Gunter, and offensive lineman Justin Chase.

